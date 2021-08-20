How to get the Joyeuse short sword in AC Valhalla

With the release of the Siege of Paris DLC in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, there are four new short swords for players to collect, including the Joyeuse sword. Also known as one-handed swords, they each have their own process to unlock them.

The Joyeuse short sword in the Siege of Paris may be the hardest short sword to collect in Assassin's Creed Vahalla so far. It makes sense considering that the sword was once wielded by Charlemagne himself, and is by far the fanciest looking short sword.

To find where the sword is located, players should head to Paris and look for the Hidden Ones Bureau. It's located on the southwestern side of Paris, and of course, it's slightly hidden out of sight. The Hidden Ones are essentially the Assassin's faction, and they serve their own purpose in the greater Valhalla story.

Getting the Joyeuse sword will require a quest that can be triggered in one of two ways. The first is to simply enter the Hidden Ones Bureau, where the quest will begin once players enter and find a note that is placed inside.

Another way would be to find excavation sites in Paris and pick up one of the keys that will lead to the Joyeuse sword. Both methods will trigger the quest.

With the quest started and the chest found, players in Assassin's Creed Valhalla will still need to find all three keys required to unlock the latter and claim the Joyeuse sword.

All key locations for the Joyeuse sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris

Each of the keys is located in Francia and they can all be found in different ruins. As mentioned, finding all of the keys will give players access to the Joyeuse sword.

The first key can be found in the Melunois region of Francia in a spot called the "Diodurum Ruins." It will take some time to get all the way through and grab the key, but a Golden Flame ability is waiting on the other side.

Next, players should head to the Evresin region and look for the "Gisacum Ruins." The entrance is surrounded by some trees with an opening made of rock in the ground. Another interesting ability will be waiting in this area as well.

The final key is found in the Amienois region within the "Champlieu Ruins." It's located just outside of Paris, and like the others, will provide an ability at the end. Grab the final key and claim the Joyeuse sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul