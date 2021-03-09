Assassins ARMY's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more in March 2021

Assassins ARMY is an immensely popular YouTube channel known for its engaging Free Fire gameplay videos. The channel is co-owned by the duo of Nayan and Huzzai.

This article takes a look at the Free Fire ID, stats, and K/D ratio of the two YouTubers.

Assassins ARMY’s Free Fire ID and stats

Here are the Free Fire IDs of Nayan and Huzzai:

Nayan's Free Fire ID - 148880273

Huzzai's Free Fire ID - 129888591

Nayan's lifetime and ranked stats in Free Fire

Nayan's lifetime stats

Nayan has played 10993 squad games and has triumphed on 3162 occasions, making his win rate 28.76%. He has 31064 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

The content creator has also played 2074 duo matches and has triumphed in 604 of them, translating to a win rate of 29.12%. He has eliminated 5523 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.76 in this mode.

Nayan has 109 Booyahs in 715 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 15.24%. He has 1407 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Nayan's ranked stats

In the ongoing Free Fire ranked season, Nayan has played 39 squad games and has won on 12 occasions, translating to a win rate of 30.77%. He has 80 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.96 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 9 ranked duo games and has 4 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 44.4%. He has 21 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Nayan has played 2 ranked solo games and has 1 kill to his name. He is yet to secure a victory in this mode.

Huzzai's lifetime and ranked stats in Free Fire

Huzzai's lifetime stats

Huzzai has played 9961 squad matches and has won 1864 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.71%. He has 24645 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.04.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 343 victories from 2978 games, making his win rate 11.51%. With 6473 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.46 in this mode.

Huzzai has also played 3967 solo matches and has triumphed in 360 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.07%. He has 8742 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Huzzai's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Huzzai has played 60 squad games and has emerged victorious in 22 of them, making his win rate 36.67%. With a K/D ratio of 7.00, he has 266 kills in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 49 ranked duo matches and has won 13 of them, killing 179 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.97.

He has not played any game in the ranked solo modes yet.

Assassins ARMY’s YouTube channel

Nayan and Huzzai started making Free Fire videos back in November 2019. They now have a total of 323 videos uploaded on their channel, with 2.62 million subscribers. Their videos have accumulated 222,639,874 combined views.

Click here to visit their channel.

