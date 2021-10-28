Astralis vs PaiN Gaming in CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021 - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

On the third day of CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021, Astralis and PaiN Gaming are face-to-face in hopes of keeping their major dream alive, as the loser faces elimination. Astralis and PaiN fought away elimination yesterday by winning against GODSENT and Sharks, respectively.
PGL Stockholm Major is on its third day with only one day of the Challengers stage remaining. The CS:GO major is the biggest tournament for the game’s esports community in two years since Starladder Berlin Major 2019. PGL Stockholm Major boasts a considerable prize pool of $2,000,000, with the world’s top 24 CS:GO teams battling their piece of the pie.
CS:GO matchup - Astralis vs PaiN Gaming in PGL Stockholm Major
Predictions
Depending on the players' quality and comparative performance in recent times, CS:GO fans heavily favor Astralis to be the winners in this matchup. However, since this is an elimination match, PaiN Gaming will also bring their best performance to survive in the major. It will be interesting to see whether that is enough to cause an upset.
Head to head results
Astralis and PaiN Gaming don’t have any history of previous head-to-head encounters.
Recent results for Astralis and PaiN Gaming
Astralis has won two of their last six CS:GO matches. Their Stockholm Major run has consisted of two losses against Copenhagen Flames and Entropiq and a win against GODSENT.
PaiN Gaming has won one out of their last six CS:GO matches. Their only win was in yesterday against their compatriots in Sharks Esports.
CS:GO rosters for the PGL Stockholm Major
Astralis
- Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen
- Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth
- Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander
- Emil "Magisk" Reif
- Philip "Lucky" Ewald
PaiN Gaming
- Vinícios "PKL" Coelho
- Rodrigo "biguzera" Bittencourt
- Wesley "hardzao" Lopes
- Gabriel "NEKIZ" Schenato
- Rafael "saffee" Costa
When and where to watch
CS:GO fans can tune into PGL's official Twitch or YouTube stream to catch live action between Astralis and PaiN Gaming from 9:00 pm IST/ 3:30 pm GMT on October 28, 2021.
