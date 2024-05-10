Astralis vs Team Liquid - ESL Pro League Season 19 Quarter-Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

A fiery matchup of Astralis vs Team Liquid will be the third quarter-final of the ESL Pro League Season 19. As we approach this amazing tournament’s tail end, the community will witness more drama and exciting moments of the first CS2 ESL Pro League tournament. All eyes will be on the shiny trophy alongside a hefty prize pool of $750,000.

The second day of the quarter-finals will be full of surprises. Hence, ahead of this clash between two heavyweights, let’s explore some star players and crucial stats that could be the game changer in the outcome of this Astralis vs Team Liquid matchup.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this Astralis vs Team Liquid prediction article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Astralis vs Team Liquid ESL Pro League Season 19: Who will win this matchup?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Astralis vs Team Liquid will be an epic matchup on the third day of playoffs. Since both teams are facing each other for the first time in CS2, the expectations are high, and both teams will look forward to securing their IEM Cologne 2024 ticket. Hence, let’s discuss some key factors before both rosters light up the stage.

Astralis started their campaign exceptionally well and have yet to drop a map. They started with a massive win against Eternal Fire with a flawless win featuring a 2-0 scoreline. They also showed immense prowess against the IEM Chengdu 2024 winner FaZe Clan, surprising the community.

Despite FaZe being the clear favorites, they couldn’t face the impeccable duo of stavn and jabbi. Moreover, Astralis has dominated the tournament so far with their amazing firepower. Hence, device and company are definitely one of the top contenders of ESL Pro League Season 19.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Team Liquid also started their campaign with massive wins against FURIA and Monte. However, they failed to bloom against the European Giants, MOUZ. Throughout the tournament, Twistzz and NAF were consistent players, and the European org solely depended on their performances. YEKINDAR and cadiaN have also stepped up their performances whenever in need, but skullz is yet to show his true potential in the tournament.

In the Astralis vs Team Liquid matchup, the scales are highly tipped toward Astralis’ side and likely to clinch a flawless victory. Judging from their previous performances, Astralis currently has better firepower than Team Liquid. However, candiaN and company also have immense potential to capitalize on Astralis’ mistakes and punish them accordingly to stay alive in the series.

Head to Head

Astralis and Team Liquid have never faced each other in any LAN or Online CS2 tournaments. This will be the first time they’ll meet on the center stage of the ESL Pro League Season 19 in Malta.

Recent Results

Astralis’ most recent matchup was against 3DMAX in group A Upper Bracket Final where they won 2-0. Meanwhile, Team Liquid clinched victory against FlyQuest in the playoffs with a scoreline of 2-1.

Expected rosters

Expand Tweet

Astralis

Martin “stavn” Lund

Lund Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard

Nygaard Nicolai “device” Reedtz (IGL)

Reedtz (IGL) Alexander “br0” Bro

Bro Victor “Staehr” Staehr

Staehr Casper “ruggah” Due (Coach)

Team Liquid

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Markovic Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Van Dulken Casper “cadiaN” Møller (IGL)

Møller (IGL) Felipe “skullz” Medeiros

Medeiros Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Gaļinskis Wilton “zews” Prado (Coach)

Livestream details

Counter-Strike connoisseurs worldwide can watch the epic Astralis vs Team Liquid matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of ESL Counter-Strike on May 10, 2024, at 7.45 PM IST/ 7.15 AM PDT/ 4.15 PM CEST/11.15 AM BRT.

Astralis vs Team Liquid on YouTube: Click Here

on YouTube: Click Here Astralis vs Team Liquid on Twitch: Click Here

To learn more about CS2 news and updates, check out these articles below: