How to use bob command in CS2?

Bob command in CS2 can help players adjust the bobbing movement. It refers to the slight movement of your hand and gun model when pressing the movement keys. Hence the term bobbing. This is a feature that has received mixed reactions from the community. The reasons for disliking the feature could range anywhere from the jarring movement to feeling unnatural in a gaming environment.

This feature was added to the game to give it a more realistic twist. CS:GO had commands that removed bobbing, but the successor did not. The matter was made worse as CS2 had a newer bobbing pattern which many found disturbing. Thankfully, after the fans raised their concern, Valve finally added bob commands in February 2024 that work in CS2.

Since this is a pretty new addition, here's how to deal with the bob command in CS2.

Use the bob command in CS2 to reduce the bobbing effect

CS2 came with a whole new set of bobbing movements. These were far apart from the original patterns that came along in CS:GO and it bothered many players who were not used to it.

In fact, this was even bugging them in CS:GO, but they could turn it off. Now, a similar effect can be achieved in CS2 as well. Here's how one can reduce the bobbing with the bob command in CS2:

Launch CS2 from Steam.

To use the bob commands, it's vital to have the developer console turned on . If it's not on, locate the option 'Settings'>'Game' and click on the 'Enable Developer Console' button.

. If it's not on, locate the option 'Settings'>'Game' and click on the 'Enable Developer Console' button. Next, move on to the 'Keyboard and Mouse' option and then go to 'UI Keys' . Bind a key to help you toggle the console on and off from here. Usually, the '~' key is used as default.

. Bind a key to help you toggle the console on and off from here. Usually, the '~' key is used as default. Exit the settings menu and open a practice match just to observe how the commands work and use them to your comfort. This is a skippable step, but it's highly advised not to do so to understand the mechanic.

and use them to your comfort. This is a skippable step, but it's highly advised not to do so to understand the mechanic. Once in a match, open the developer console and type the command “cl_usenewbob 0” to reduce the intensity of the bobbing. Another command that can be used to the same effect is "cl_usenewbob false".

to reduce the intensity of the bobbing. Another command that can be used to the same effect is To increase it back to the regular level, you can also type “cl_usenewbob 1” or "cl_usenewbob true".

Although there is no effective way to turn off bobbing, the bob command in CS2 should help significantly reduce the effect and bring it closer to what it looked like back in the CS:GO days.

