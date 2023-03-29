Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use Ravage Hammer

Atelier Ryza 3 features a wide range of crafting tools that are essential for progressing through the game. In addition to resource gathering tools like the woodcutter’s axe and the fishing rod, players should also learn how to craft a hammer to mine ores in the game. Upgrading the hammer to a Ravage Hammer is also essential.

When you make a hammer for yourself, try to upgrade it to the Ravage Hammer. Both of them are necessary tools to mine ores in the game. With this tool in hand, you'll be able to gather valuable resources and take on tougher enemies in Atelier Ryza 3. Here's a guide on how to make a hammer and turn it into a Ravage Hammer in Atelier Ryza 3.

Here’s how you can forge a Ravage Hammer in Atelier Ryza 3

Alchemy is the name of the game in Atelier Ryza 3. While the woodcutter’s Axe requires you to collect only Eiche. To craft a hammer, you’ll need another resource. Here’s what you need to collect to make a hammer:

· Eiche (Lumber)

· Amatite Ore (Ore)

Once you have the necessary resources, head to Ryza’s workshop and approach the cauldron. Place the Eiche in Effect slot 1. Place the Amatite Ore in the Effect slot 2. That’s all you need to do to make a hammer.

To morph a hammer into a Ravage Hammer, you need to first make Creminea. Creminea is not readily available in the game by default and you’ll have to use alchemy to craft them.

To access the recipe, you'll need to navigate to a specific node in the skill tree. For Creaminea, this node is located in the northern section of the tree and can only be revealed once you have unlocked the Max Quality 700 node.

Here’s the recipe on how to morph a hammer into a Ravage Hammer.

· Creaminea (Lumber)

· Hammer (Metal)

How to use the Ravage Hammer in Atelier Ryza 3

To equip the Ravage Hammer, navigate to the Items tab in the pause menu and select it. To access the Ravage Hammer using a controller, hold down the XL/LB button. If you're using a keyboard, press the R key to bring up the tools menu and select the Ravage Hammer.

The Ravage Hammer is a mighty resource gathering tool useful in crushing down large mountain rocks, mushrooms, and crystals in the game.

Atelier Ryza 3 is a great JRPG adventure with lots of intriguing puzzles and mysteries to solve alongside Ryza and her friends on the island of Kurken. Make sure to keep tabs on Sportskeeda for regular updates on Ryza 3 and the rest of the gaming world.

