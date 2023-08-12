Atlas Fallen completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

Deck13 and Focus Interactive's latest action-adventure title, Atlas Fallen, is finally out. Deck13 is best known for their rather underrated souls-like action role-playing games such as 2013's Lords of the Fallen, The Surge, and its amazing sequel. However, their latest title is not built like a souls-like action RPG. Instead, Atlas Fallen is the studios' first foray into the open-world genre.

And as open-world games tend to be, Deck13's latest offering comes packed with a plethora of optional activities that add to the game's overall playtime. However, if you plan to beeline the main story quests and leave the optional content for the end-game, you'd find the game's runtime to be quite short.

Here's everything you need to know about Atlas Fallen's completion time, including how long it will take to beat the main story or do a completionist run and get the Platinum trophy.

How long does it take to beat Atlas Fallen's main story?

If you beeline the main story quests, which aren't level-gated and can be completed without having to grind for additional levels or gear, the game will feel quite short for an open-world experience. Clocking in at roughly 8-10 hours, depending on the difficulty you choose, the main story of Deck13's latest action-adventure game isn't particularly long.

While this might look like an innate negative for a game being marketed as an open-world experience, the shorter runtime makes repeat playthroughs of the game quite easy, especially if you plan on trying out New Game+.

How long does it take to complete Atlas Fallen and get the Platinum trophy?

If you plan on completing everything the game has to offer, including all the main story questlines, side quests, optional beast hunts, finding all the Anvils, and more, then you're looking at roughly 25-30 hours of playtime. If you also plan to complete certain challenges and grab the Platinum trophy for the game, then it should take roughly the same amount of time, give or take a couple of hours.

In terms of playtime, Atlas Fallen is very much like CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, which also features a brief main campaign but a wealth of quality side content that helps increase the game's runtime.

Although Deck13's latest offering isn't a souls-like, it does feature the developers' signature customization system. As you explore the game's vast open-world, you will come across chests you can loot to unlock cosmetics for your character. Armor and other cosmetic upgrades can also be gained as rewards for defeating bosses.

Customization and playing the game in co-op with a friend can also increase the game's runtime by a few hours.