Atomic Heart: Possible release date, game pass, and more

A new trailer for the upcoming game Atomic Heart has been revealed by developer Mundfish, indicating a late 2022 release. The game was announced in 2018, however, due to a postponement of the original 2019 release date, it was nearly forgotten. Set in an alternate reality, the game is a first-person shooter RPG based in 1950s Russia.

Atomic Heart is evocative of Bioshock and Fallout, blending a first-person shooter with a compelling tale. It also takes place in a futuristic and dystopian alternate reality.

The game takes place in the Soviet Union in 1955, and it blends Russian science fiction with Cold War realism. The player will take on the role of Agent P-3 and will be able to travel through the fictitious Soviet Union. As P-3, the player must deal with the fallout from an accident that turned scientific progress against the Soviet people.

Atomic Heart: Release window, gameplay and game pass

Mundfish released a trailer of Atomic Heart on February 9, displaying gameplay and giving a glimpse into its intriguing plot. The trailer showcased Atomic Heart's "retro-futuristic" backdrop, as well as the companions and opponents Agent P-3 will face during their journey.

Mick Gordon, who also scored the soundtrack for Doom and Doom Eternal, composed the trailer's dramatic background. But it's the teaser of the release date that's the most interesting element.

The text "2022 #####BER" appears at the end of the trailer, implying that the game will be released in one of the last four months of the year: September, October, November, or December.

According to Mundfish, the Atomic Heart project began in 2017 and was originally unveiled in 2018, with a release date scheduled for the following year. However, due to the overwhelmingly positive response to the game, Mundfish decided to postpone its release in order to devote more time and resources to producing a vast and detailed game.

This game was almost forgotten until Mundfish produced a new trailer in 2020. Atomic Heart was revealed as a day one Xbox Title Pass release during E3 in 2021, fueling further excitement. Now that a release window appears to be confirmed, it's probable that expectation will continue to rise.

The game is not only action-packed and engaging, but also gives players a glimpse into a culture that is unfamiliar to most. A futuristic rendition of the Soviet Union from the 1950s is new territory.

This, along with the realism of life in Russia during the Cold War, is a unique perspective on games like Fallout, according to Mundfish. Later this year, Atomic Heart will be released on Xbox, Playstation, and PC.

