"New innovation I found": Atrioc hilariously plays video of jangling keys to keep audience entertained while he gets water

Brandon "Atrioc" is a Twitch streamer who is known for the wide variety of content that he creates for his viewers, with some of it relating to his profession in marketing.

From giving topical presentations on "Marketing Mondays," to participating in the streamer Ludwig's "Bros versus Pros," Atrioc has a lot to offer in terms of diversity in interesting content. Many fans affectionately refer to him as "Big A," while others take jabs at his age by simply calling him a "Boomer."

On his latest stream, before giving his presentation on Elden Ring for Marketing Monday, the streamer wanted to grab some water. Not wanting to leave his audience to sit in silence, Atrioc decided he would play a video while he was away from his setup, saying that he recently found a new "innovation" to keep his chat occupied.

"While I get water, what I'd like to do is keep you guys entertained. Now I don't want to play the intro again 'cause we just did that, so what I'm gonna do is a new innovation I found that I think is gonna be awesome."

Atrioc humorously plays video of jangling keys for chat

After he finishes his sentence, the sound of metal clanging together can be heard in the background. He switched his stream display to the video that was playing called "10 hours of jangling keys," before leaving the room to get water.

"I'm gonna play this video called "10 hours of jangling keys," okay? That'll give me as much time as we need."

He left his stream to watch the video for over a full minute, but as can be seen in the clip, it seemed like his audience was enjoying every moment. Upon returning, Atrioc joked that the video was awesome, before calling out his chat for the "obvious joke" they're about to make.

"Damn, these keys rule! Alright, before we continue, I already know what you guys are gonna do, 'cause I know how the content works. Whatever we do next, you guys are just gonna say "bring back the keys, Pog!" I know how that works, because that's the f*cking obvious joke."

After saying this, Atrioc negotiated with his chat that he would play the video for a bit longer to avoid them spamming.

"So just to save everybody time, can you just say bring back the keys now, and I'll play it for, like, five more seconds and then we're good?"

A few users on Reddit joked about the clip, with one quipping that the tactic wouldn't work on them, however similar methods may have an effect.

Suffice to say, viewers took great pleasure in the video about key-jangling.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul