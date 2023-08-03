August 19 may be a big day for Genshin Impact fans: Official post decryption and expectations

Genshin Impact's official X (formerly Twitter) account tweeted a highly cryptic message on August, 3, 2023. The featured text, "fjhiupofojof QBSJT OZD UPLZP UBJQFJ" seemed highly conspicuous and had fans decoding it for further information. The text was later identified to be encrypted using a cipher, and seemed to mention a particular date and the names of four cities when decrypted. The message read "eightonenine PARIS NYC TOKYO TAIPEI" as decrypted by the netizens.

The message from HoYoverse seems to indicate that something big is planned for August 19. While it is unclear what the announcement may be and how the cities are relevant to this information, fans believe this cryptic tweet is hinting at the upcoming Genshin Impact anime series.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular gacha games in the world right now. It has amassed a huge playerbase, with fans following the game's social media closely for upcoming updates. HoYoverse is known to be straightforward while disclosing information regarding the title, however, this time it chose to take a mysterious route instead.

On the morning of August, 3, 2023, the game's official X account tweeted a rather cryptic message that has left the followers befuddled. Naturally, fans were curious about what it meant and got to work on decoding it. Some even believed it was a redemption code.

It was later realized the message was encrypted using Caesar Cipher. An X user @SuneriseDiluc pointed out what it meant.

When decrypted, the tweet states "eightonenine PARIS NYC TOKYO TAIPEI," which is most peculiar. The first part of the message seems to refer to a date, August 19, to be particular. It is speculated HoYoverse is aiming for a groundbreaking revelation.

The contents of the announcement are highly speculative at this point, although some streamers hinted that it could be related to the upcoming Genshin Impact anime series being developed by Ufotable. Recent leaks about the game-inspired anime suggested a trailer for the series may be arriving soon.

The anime adaptation is rumored to be seven seasons long, with the first episode expected to have a runtime of 53 minutes. However, HoYoverse and Ufotable both haven't said anything officially.

Considering all the hype surrounding the game right now with Fontaine's release in the forthcoming 4.0 update, this seems to be an appropriate time to tease fans with the anime's trailer.

More information may be released during Genshin Impact version 4.0 Special Program livestream.