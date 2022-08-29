August Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans: Attacking strategies, rewards, and more

The most recent super troop challenge in Clash of Clans is Pocket Rocket. To get the unique challenge rewards, which include experience points, resources, and magic items, players must defeat their opponents in multiplayer matches using Rocket Balloons. They can access the challenge by clicking on the in-game event tab.

A crucial aspect of the game is the in-game challenges, which demand that gamers use a specific unit to win multiplayer battles and earn rewards. To assist them in accumulating more resources and advancing through the game more quickly, the developers release new challenges every week.

Latest Super Troop Challenges in Clash of Clans

Judo Sloth Gaming @JudoSloth A New Super Troop the Rocket Balloon is coming in the Summer Update. Gameplay has been released on my YT channel. What are your thoughts on this one? #ClashofClans #ClashofClans Update A New Super Troop the Rocket Balloon is coming in the Summer Update. Gameplay has been released on my YT channel. What are your thoughts on this one? #ClashofClans #ClashofClansUpdate https://t.co/lL4RWHjBXN

The newest troop challenge in the game requires users to employ Rocket Balloons, called Pocket Rocket challenge. To complete the challenge and receive rewards, they must triumph in ten multiplayer encounters while using the bare minimum of Rocket Balloons.

The in-game description of the Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans is:

"Jet-power your way to victory with Rocket Balloons during this super troop event and win some explosive rewards!"

One of the game's top air super troops is the rocket balloon. The supercharged version of the regular Balloon troop attacks defenses directly during the first four seconds while moving more quickly.

When balloon troops reach a level of at least 9, they can be boosted to unlock the Rocket Balloons. These can be used for three days after being charged with a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir.

Players must click on the Boost Barrel on the left side of the base to unlock the super troops.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Learn more about this new Super Troop here: Rocket to victory!Learn more about this new Super Troop here: forum.supercell.com/showthread.php… Rocket to victory! 🚀 Learn more about this new Super Troop here: forum.supercell.com/showthread.php…

Like the Wizard of Awes challenge, gamers must use the specified number of Rocket Balloons to prevail in multiplayer encounters. Depending on the Town Hall level, they must use a minimum amount of Rocket Balloons. For instance, users with Town Hall 13 must use at least one Rocket Balloon.

Rocket Balloons can be used by players with various air-attacking techniques, including Electro DragLoon, LavaLoon, Mass Dragons, DragLoon, and others. Combining Baby Dragons and Rocket Balloons in multiplayer engagements makes for a strong army composition.

Rewards for completing Pocket Rocket challenge

The Pocket Rocket challenge is a great way to level up and advance in the game more quickly. Among the rewards for passing the challenge are magic items and additional resources.

The following is the list of rewards for completing the Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans:

After winning ten matches in multiplayer, players will receive 400 experience stars.

After finishing the task, players will receive one Super Potion, allowing them to access any super troop for three days.

Finally, completing challenges is a great way to acquire magic items, resources, and experience stars.

In Clash of Clans, the Pocket Rocket challenge is an excellent way to earn Super Potion. Readers must complete the challenge by September 2 to unlock all the rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer