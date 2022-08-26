August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Clash Royale tournaments offer players a chance to acquire a variety of items in the game, including gems, chests, cards, magic items, and battle flag tokens.

The latest Rage Tournament, which starts on August 27, 2022, pits players against one another on a battlefield covered in Rage spells. The top 100 players on the leaderboard will be rewarded with a unique emote and some gold.

In this article, we will take a look at the August Rage Tournament challenge in Clash Royale, its rewards, and more details.

In-game description and other details about August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The Rage Tournament in Clash Royale features a special battlefield that increases the speed or attacking ability of the cards.

The in-game description of the tournament in Clash Royale is as follows:

"The whole arena is affected by the Rage spell! Choose your deck wisely! Win as many battles as you can to earn rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn exclusive Emote & 100000 bonus gold!"

To participate in the Rage Tournament, players must be at a King level of 8 or higher. Unlike the Triple Draft Challenge, participants must first construct an eight-card tournament deck before engaging in combat. Any card from Common to Champion, whether unlocked or not, can be used to assemble a potent deck.

There are many great cards that players can use for the Rage Tournament, including Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard.

To ensure that all Clash Royale players have an equal chance of winning, the developers will boost all card levels and the King Tower level to level 11.

The only levels that can be used in the Royal Tournament are level 11 Electro Wizard and level 11 Mega Knight. This is regardless of whether the player owns a level 12 Electro Wizard or a level 10 Mega Knight.

Rewards that players can get in the Rage Tournament

There are two reward tiers in the Rage Tournament: free and bonus. Players can only reach the additional tier by purchasing 500 Gems.

The number of times a player wins an in-game battle will determine how many free rewards they earn. The bonus tier comes with amazing benefits like unique additional resources, magic items, battle banner tokens, and chests.

Listed below are the rewards that players will get for winning battles in the Rage Tournament:

Players can get rewards from the bonus tier by spending 500 Gems after the event is over. As mentioned earlier, the rewards include unique legendary chests, magic items, cards, resources, and other commodities.

The top 100 players will also receive 100,000 gold and a unique Legendary emote.

Gold, special boxes, wild cards, magical items, battle banner tokens, and cards are just a few of the free tier items.

The Rage Tournament is one of the best ways to create a powerful tournament deck and display supremacy in Clash Royale.

Players can participate in the Rage Tournament as soon as it starts on August 27, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh