Augusta VA in Wuthering Waves: All voice actors revealed so far

Augusta is an upcoming character in Wuthering Waves who has garnered quite some attention after appearing in the version 2.4 story quest. She is the crimson-haired female Resonator from Septimont with a compelling voice. Speaking of which, Kuro Games has announced the unit's official VAs across English and Japanese dubs.
Eminent artists like Alix Wilton Regan and Yoko Hikasa are responsible for Augusta’s voice lines across different languages. This article lists all the voice actors revealed for the WuWa character and discusses their previous works.
Japanese voice actor of Augusta in Wuthering Waves
Yoko Hikasa is a seasoned voice actor and singer who is responsible for Augusta’s Japanese dub in Wuthering Waves. Hikasa has also worked on other video game and anime characters. Fans will recognize her as:
- Mio Akiyama from K-On!
- Rika from Stitch!: Zutto Saikō no Tomodachi
- Azusa Fujisaki from Beelzebub
- Hidemi Kinoshita from Btooom!
- Emilia Justina from The Devil Is a Part-Timer!
- Stephanie Dola from No Game No Life
- Tomoe Saotome from Seraph of the End
- Frieda Reiss from Attack on Titan
- Blueberry Pie Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Vita from Honkai Impact 3
- Evelyn Chevalier from Zenless Zone Zero
- Nyuutsu from Xenoblade Chronicles 2
English voice actor of Augusta in Wuthering Waves
Alix Wilton Regan is an actress and a VA who has worked on multiple projects. Some of her notable works are listed below:
- Lea in Lies of P: Overtune
- The Inquisitor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Ember in The First Descendant
- Ithelia the Deadric Prince in The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road
- Alt Cunningham in Cyberpunk 2077
- Filomena in Dota: Dragon’s Blood
- Véronique Fontaine in CrossfireX
- Juliette in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- Nomad in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Aya in Assassin's Creed Origins
- Kerillian in Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Sebille in Divinity: Original Sin II
We don’t have any information regarding Augusta’s VA for other languages yet. The information herein will be updated accordingly once Kuro Games announces the name of the artists.
It is worth noting that Augusta doesn’t have a release date yet and was not mentioned in the drip marketing campaign. So far, the developer has revealed Phrolova, confirming her debut as a playable character in version 2.5.
