Augusta VA in Wuthering Waves: All voice actors revealed so far

Augusta is an upcoming character in Wuthering Waves who has garnered quite some attention after appearing in the version 2.4 story quest. She is the crimson-haired female Resonator from Septimont with a compelling voice. Speaking of which, Kuro Games has announced the unit's official VAs across English and Japanese dubs.

Eminent artists like Alix Wilton Regan and Yoko Hikasa are responsible for Augusta’s voice lines across different languages. This article lists all the voice actors revealed for the WuWa character and discusses their previous works.

Japanese voice actor of Augusta in Wuthering Waves

Yoko Hikasa is a seasoned voice actor and singer who is responsible for Augusta’s Japanese dub in Wuthering Waves. Hikasa has also worked on other video game and anime characters. Fans will recognize her as:

Mio Akiyama from K-On!

from K-On! Rika from Stitch!: Zutto Saikō no Tomodachi

from Stitch!: Zutto Saikō no Tomodachi Azusa Fujisaki from Beelzebub

from Beelzebub Hidemi Kinoshita from Btooom!

from Btooom! Emilia Justina from The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

from The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Stephanie Dola from No Game No Life

from No Game No Life Tomoe Saotome from Seraph of the End

from Seraph of the End Frieda Reiss from Attack on Titan

from Attack on Titan Blueberry Pie Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

from Cookie Run: Kingdom Vita from Honkai Impact 3

from Honkai Impact 3 Evelyn Chevalier from Zenless Zone Zero

from Zenless Zone Zero Nyuutsu from Xenoblade Chronicles 2

English voice actor of Augusta in Wuthering Waves

Alix Wilton Regan is an actress and a VA who has worked on multiple projects. Some of her notable works are listed below:

Lea in Lies of P: Overtune

in Lies of P: Overtune The Inquisitor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

in Dragon Age: The Veilguard Ember in The First Descendant

in The First Descendant Ithelia the Deadric Prince in The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

in The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road Alt Cunningham in Cyberpunk 2077

in Cyberpunk 2077 Filomena in Dota: Dragon’s Blood

in Dota: Dragon’s Blood Véronique Fontaine in CrossfireX

in CrossfireX Juliette in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Nomad in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Aya in Assassin's Creed Origins

in Assassin's Creed Origins Kerillian in Warhammer: Vermintide 2

in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Sebille in Divinity: Original Sin II

We don’t have any information regarding Augusta’s VA for other languages yet. The information herein will be updated accordingly once Kuro Games announces the name of the artists.

It is worth noting that Augusta doesn’t have a release date yet and was not mentioned in the drip marketing campaign. So far, the developer has revealed Phrolova, confirming her debut as a playable character in version 2.5.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

