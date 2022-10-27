Aurelien Tchouameni in FIFA 23: Has his OTW (Ones To Watch) card received an upgrade?

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the many top talents in FIFA 23 that players can enjoy. The Real Madrid star has risen to fame in the last couple of years following excellent performances at Monaco. Incidentally, his transfer from Monaco to Real Madrid also earned him an OTW card, which is on the cusp of getting the first set of upgrades.

The USP of OTW cards is the fact that they can receive upgrades over time. EA Sports has added one more to the conditions for upgrades, and the French midfielder is eligible for all three. With that being said, he isn't among the first lot to receive upgrades on his card but could end up fulfilling all three.

Let's look at how close Tchouameni is to getting an upgrade on his promo card. Moreover, it's worth evaluating if the card is good enough to be used in the competitive modes of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Aurelien Tchouameni's OTW card can become much better

As mentioned earlier, every OTW card in FIFA 23 has three conditions by which it can receive an upgrade in the game:

The club wins any three of the first 8 matches in the domestic league. The matches are counted from the release of the promo.

Every time a player gets an in-form card in the game (for example - TOTW)

If the footballer's nation wins a game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tchouameni has already completed the first condition. However, due to a draw in the first match, fans have had to wait a bit longer for his card to receive the upgrade. The set of wins even includes a major win over rivals Barcelona, which has boosted Real Madrid's chances of getting their hands on another La Liga title.

The initial upgrade increases Tchouameni's overall card from 82 to 84, but it should be noted that he's eligible for more upgrades down the line. The Frenchman has been one of the better performers this season and could easily get a TOTW card down the line, which would secure another upgrade set.

Most importantly, France is one of the hot favorites at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. When they win a match at the tournament, all French OTW cards are eligible to get an upgrade.

It won't matter whether or not the footballer is present at the grand event, as EA Sports introduced the Nations to Watch feature earlier when the promo was released.

TOTW PREDICCION @TOTWprediccion RUDIGER & TCHOUAMENI OTW



El Real Madrid encadena 3 victorias consecutivas



Getafe

FC Barcelona

Elche



Dos nuevos OTW que subirán de media.



Es probable que haya que esperar al próximo miércoles para sus correspondientes upgrades RUDIGER & TCHOUAMENI OTWEl Real Madrid encadena 3 victorias consecutivasGetafeFC BarcelonaElcheDos nuevos OTW que subirán de media.Es probable que haya que esperar al próximo miércoles para sus correspondientes upgrades 🚨🆙 RUDIGER & TCHOUAMENI OTWEl Real Madrid encadena 3 victorias consecutivas ✅ Getafe ✅ FC Barcelona✅ ElcheDos nuevos OTW que subirán de media.‼️ Es probable que haya que esperar al próximo miércoles para sus correspondientes upgrades https://t.co/LDyRPt1i9X

Tchouameni's upgrade has already been introduced across the game, which has resulted in higher overall stats. The 84-rated CM card can also be turned into a CDM due to the relevant stats in that position. While his 73 Pace is problematic, all the other card areas are quite strong.

With 83 Defending and 84 Physicality, his card is tailor-made for the CDM position. He's currently trading at 123,000 FUT coins, a major hike since the card was released. The prices are not expected to come down anytime soon and could also go up in FIFA 23 once the World Cup starts.

