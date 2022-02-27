Automaton loadout used by Atlanta FaZe's Arcitys and Cellium in Call of Duty: Vanguard

With the introduction of a new Ranked mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard, players are finding the most efficient way to climb up the ranks. To do so, they need to choose the best weapons available and optimize them to the best of their ability.

Much to their excitement, the Atlanta FaZe clan’s coach James “Crowder” Crowder revealed the Automaton loadout used by Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson and McArthur "Cellium" Jovel. Automaton is a famous automatic rifle that can be used by players in Vanguard and World War II.

Cellium is one of the most celebrated Call of Duty Esports players who has the highest K/D (Kill/Death) ratio among all the professional gamers in Vanguard. He has won numerous championships and was crowned the 2021 World Champion.

Arcitys is also a renowned Call of Duty player who was crowned the World Champion in 2019 and 2021. From Call of Duty League 2021: Playoffs to Call of Duty League 2021: Stage 1 Major, he won four back-to-back championships in the previous year.

Arcitys and Cellium’s Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Automaton rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being an assault rifle, Automaton is best for close to mid-range fights. It is famous for having a good TTK (Time To Kill) and can be used to defeat multiple enemies using a single magazine.

The rate of fire of the weapon is highly appreciated by gamers as it is nearly similar to that of a sub-machine gun. Since the weapon's recoil can be controlled with relative ease, it is one of the deadliest weapons in the shooter.

In the above video, Crowder talks about the various attachments used by the Atlanta FaZe players, Cellium and Arcitys. The players did not use any Magazine attachments in adherence to the Call of Duty League rules and the Gentlemen Agreements in Vanguard’s Ranked mode.

He also talked about the various perks that players can use to further improve the assault rifle's performance. The breakdown included the following perks

Ninja

Survival Training

Radar

Double Time

Fortified

Automaton attachments as revealed by Atlanta FaZe's coach (Image via Crowder; YouTube)

The attachments used by the professional players are given as follows:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: ZAC Skeletal

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Tight Grip

Kit: On-Hand

