Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: How to get, customize, and feed your Ikran

The Ikran mount is not something that you will be able to get your hands on right away in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. However, once you do get your mount, you will be able to customize it, give it a name, feed it, and fight with it in combat.

The mount system might seem a bit complicated at first if you are new to the game, but it soon becomes a core feature that you will find yourself using quite a bit when exploring the vast open world.

Today’s Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guide will go over everything you need to know about the mount system so you can make the most of your Ikran.

How to obtain your Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The mount system unlocks once you have reached the 11th main story mission called “Take Flight.” Since it’s part of the main questline, you won't have to go out of your way to complete a side quest to get your Ikran.

How to customize your Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

In Take Flight, you are tasked with making your way up a mountain to get your own mount. After this, you can customize your Ikran by picking its colors, patterns, and names (from some pre-determined choices).

You will be able to unlock more colors and patterns as you complete certain objectives and quests in the game, so the more you explore, the more customization options you'll discover.

How to maintain and replenish Ikran’s energy in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Your Ikran will come with an energy meter, which will deplete as you keep accelerating or engaging in combat.

To maintain the bar, you need to fly into a murmuration/swarm of birds, which will automatically maintain the energy of the mount.

Additionally, to replenish energy, you will need to feed your Ikran. You can do this mid-flight by accessing the food menu and picking a desired consumable to feed your mount. You can also train your Ikran to catch fish when flying near water bodies by unlocking the associated skill in the Memories of the Rider tree.

However, do keep in mind that Ikrans are picky eaters, so they won't eat random items out of your bag.

How to use your Ikran in combat in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

You can use your Ikran in combat after you have unlocked certain skills in the Memories of the Rider tree. Skills like Wing Gust and Screech are some of the best abilities to look out for, as they will make encounters against RDA enemies significantly easier.

However, the Ikran will not attack the enemy on its own. You will need to invest in mounter combat to make the most of the abilities you have unlocked for it.

What should you feed your Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

As mentioned, Ikrans have their own favorite food in the game, so if you are worried about what to feed your companions, the best items will be Nectar and Fatty Meat.

You can obtain Fatty Meat when you hunt down predators in the wild and then harvest them for food and crafting materials.

By feeding them Nectar and Fatty meat, you will be able to instantly replenish their energy levels and allow them to accelerate and use abilities during combat.