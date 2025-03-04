Avowed: A Relic from the Ashes quest walkthrough

In Avowed, A Relic from the Ashes takes you on a mission to recover a stolen sacred artifact while uncovering a deeper story of faith, loss, and morality. Set in the Emerald Stair region, this side quest challenges you to track down the Reliquary of Saint Waidwen, taken from its shrine in Naku Tedek Grounds. What starts as a simple retrieval task soon reveals a tragic backstory behind the theft.

This guide walks you through every step of A Relic from the Ashes, from starting the quest to deciding the fate of the relic.

Avowed: A Relic from the Ashes quest guide

You can begin A Relic from the Ashes in Avowed while progressing through the Ancient Soil main quest. To trigger it, head to Naku Tedek Grounds in the Emerald Stair region and speak to Luminous Alfons, who is troubled by the recent theft of a sacred reliquary.

1) Meet Luminous Alfons

Upon arriving at Naku Tedek Grounds, locate Luminous Alfons inside the temple. When you approach him, he may mistake you for a thief at first. Once reassured, he will explain that the reliquary was stolen and that the thief fled west toward The Delemgan Glade.

Also read: Avowed: A Path to the Garden quest guide

2) Recover the stolen reliquary

You have to recover the reliquary (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Either Hiver)

Leave the temple and make your way west to The Delemgan Glade. Be prepared for battle, as this area is heavily guarded by Delemgans, Xaurips, and Sporelings.

Engage the enemies strategically. Taking out the Xaurip Priest first is recommended since it can heal its allies.

Once the battle is over, search the ruins for clues. You will find a tunnel hidden behind debris and tall grass. Proceed cautiously, as a tripwire trap awaits just inside.

At the end of the tunnel, you will discover a corpse holding the Reliquary of Saint Waidwen and a Thief’s Journal. Collect both items and prepare to return to Alfons.

Also read: Avowed: Wardens Warding walkthrough

3) Return to Alfons

Return to Naku Tedek grounds (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Either Hiver)

Travel back to Naku Tedek grounds and hand over the reliquary to Luminous Alfons. At this point, you have a choice — either give him the reliquary without mentioning the thief’s journal or discuss the contents of the journal with him.

The journal reveals that the thief’s actions were driven by personal loss — Eothas, the god of light and redemption, was responsible for the death of his entire family. If you share this information, Alfons will struggle with his faith, wrestling with the idea that a god could commit such acts.

At the end of the conversation, Alfons will ask you to decide the reliquary’s fate — whether to preserve it or destroy it. No matter what you choose, Alfons will accept your decision without protest, and it will not impact the rewards you receive.

Also read: Avowed - A Cure For Rage quest walkthrough

Completing A Relic from the Ashes grants 210 XP, but there are no additional rewards. Regardless of your choices during the side quest, the outcome remains the same.

A Relic from the Ashes serves as an exploration of faith, loss, and morality rather than a means of obtaining powerful items or gold. However, it provides insight into the world of Avowed and allows players to engage in meaningful storytelling decisions.

