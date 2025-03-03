Avowed: A Path to the Garden quest guide

A Path to the Garden is a pivotal main quest in Avowed that leads you deep into the hostile lands of Shatterscarp and the settlement of Thirdborn. This journey will test your combat skills, decision-making, and ability to navigate a war-torn region overrun by Dreamthralls. Along the way, you will face a crucial confrontation with Captain Aelfyr, battle through treacherous landscapes, and ultimately uncover key story developments that shape your path forward.

This guide provides a detailed walkthrough of the quest, covering every important encounter, choice, and reward to help you complete it smoothly.

Avowed: Path to the Garden quest walkthrough

Before setting out, make sure you are well-equipped. You’ll be traveling to a dangerous new region filled with Dreamthralls and other threats. Once ready, head north to the Shatterscarp Gatehouse, located in the Grim Wetlands.

1) Entering Shatterscarp

You will meet Captain Aelfyr in Shatterscarp Gatehouse (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Upon reaching the Shatterscarp Gatehouse, you will be stopped by Captain Aelfyr. She will insist on speaking with you, no matter your prior interactions with the Steel Garrote. You can either cooperate or choose to fight her.

If you remain civil and listen to her, she will give you Inquisitor Lodwyn’s Missive and allow you to pass. However, this only delays the inevitable, as you will have to fight her later during the Our Dreams Divide Us Still quest.

If you choose the attack option, you will immediately enter a boss fight against Aelfyr and her Steel Garrote soldiers. After defeating them, you will be free to continue your journey into Shatterscarp.

2) Reaching Thirdborn

You will have to fight a lot of Dreamthralls (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Once you pass through the gate, follow the winding path downhill. This area is crawling with Dreamthralls, so be prepared for combat. Loot any treasure chests you find along the way for useful gear and resources.

As you continue south, you will come across an Adra Waystone just below the Sulfur Mines Basecamp. If you need to rest, this is a good place to set up camp. Further ahead, you will reach the Thirdborn Oasis, where you'll come across another Adra Waystone.

3) Defending Thirdborn’s Entrance

You get to meet Captain Wymgar and Rutaska (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

As you approach the settlement, you will find the guards engaged in a desperate battle against a group of Dreamthralls. Join the fight and help them eliminate the threat. Once the area is clear, speak with Nuran and Duchako, who will allow you to enter Thirdborn.

Before heading into Thirdborn, you have the option to investigate the Eagle’s Reach encampment. Speaking with Captain Wymgar and Rutaska will give you insight into the recent Dreamthrall attacks in the area. Although this step is not required, it adds more context to the story and may provide additional rewards.

4) Meeting Yatzli in Thirdborn

You will meet Yatzli in Thirdborn (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Once inside Thirdborn, make your way to Fleetmaster’s Perch, located in the southern part of the settlement. There, you will find Yatzli, who will provide crucial information about your next objective. Speaking with her completes the quest and sets you on the next stage of your journey.

Finishing A Path to the Garden grants you access to Thirdborn, allowing you to take on new quests and explore the settlement’s vendors and side activities. You will also learn important plot points, pushing you closer to uncovering the mysteries of the Godless Ruins. Along the way, you will have the chance to collect valuable loot from defeated Dreamthralls and treasure chests scattered throughout Shatterscarp.

