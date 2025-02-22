Can you fast travel in Avowed?

Avowed takes place in a region of Eora and includes three different areas, namely, Dawnshore, Emerald Stair, Shatterscarp, and Galawain's Tusks. Avowed may not be an open-world game, but it covers huge areas packed with treasures and side quests in itself.

Ad

If you're wondering whether you can fast-travel in Avowed, the answer is yes. Fast travel is a handy feature that lets you quickly zip across the map without having to traverse the entire landscape on foot.

In this article, we'll explore the fast travel options available in Avowed and share some helpful tips on how to make the most of this feature, including the key points of interest to keep an eye out for.

Ad

Trending

How to fast travel in Avowed?

Travel beacon in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

You can fast travel once you have added travel points to the map. To add a new point, you have to be near a fast-travel beacon. These beacons look like lanterns with a pink flame at the top. As soon as you get close, the beacon is added to your map automatically, and you’ll see a message confirming it.

Ad

Set up party camp to fast travel (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Another way to add a travel point is by setting up your party camp at Adra Waystones. Every time you create a party camp, that location is saved as a fast travel point. This gives you more choices for moving around easily.

Ad

Also read: Avowed: Normal vs Power Attacks explained

Confirm you fast travel point to go there (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

When you want to use fast travel, open your map and point your cursor over one of the saved spots. A button labeled “Travel Here” will appear. Click it, and then confirm your choice. This will instantly send you to the fast travel point you selected.

Ad

It is important to note that, during certain crucial narrative events, you might encounter a fast travel option but with a small “X” next to it, indicating your restrictions. This icon indicates you must complete a specific quest or event before you will be able to travel freely again.

Also read: Avowed: Does it have a new game plus mode?

Fast travel beacons in Avowed

You can access fast travel through your map (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

In Dawnshore, you have 13 beacons in total. In the northern part of Dawnshore, you find four beacons, like the Western Pargrun Wall and the Strangleroot beacon. In the southern part, you get seven beacons, including Dehengen's Cottage and the Paradis Main Gate beacon.

Ad

There are also two beacons in a special Northern Paradis area, which are the Street of the Gods beacon and the High Market beacon.

Also read: Is there co-op multiplayer in Avowed?

Explore Emerald Stair using fast travel (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

In Emerald Stair, you have 16 beacons. The northern section gives you nine beacons, such as the Shatterscarp Gatehouse and Riverside Cave beacon. The southern part offers six beacons, like the Low Forest Clearing and the Docks beacon. There is one extra beacon in Fior that adds to the count.

Ad

In Shatterscarp, you have a total of six beacons. The northern area has three beacons, including the Naku Kubel and Tago's Tower beacon while the southern area has two beacons. There is also a special beacon called the Thirdborn beacon.

Finally, in Galawain's Tusks, you have nine beacons. In the northern area, you get five beacons, such as the Ash Forest Beacon and Quarry Beacon. In the southern area, you find four beacons, including the Twinedwood North Beacon and the Path to Garden Beacon.

Ad

Also read: How long does it take to beat Avowed?

Fast travel in Avowed is a simple and effective way to explore the vast and exciting Living Lands. With beacons and party camps marking your travel points, you can quickly jump from one region to another and focus on uncovering hidden secrets and completing side quests. Just remember that fast travel might be unavailable during important story events, so plan your journey accordingly.

Ad

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.