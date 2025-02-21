Avowed: Does it have a new game plus mode?

Avowed was launched for Xbox Series X and S, Steam, and Geforce Now on February 18, 2025. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios, the game is an action RPG set in the world of Eora, the same universe as that of Pillars of Eternity.

Many modern RPGs include a new game plus feature, allowing players to restart the game with all their previous progress intact. However, if you're wondering whether Avowed offers this feature, the answer is no — at least not at launch.

In this article, we’ll explore what the lack of a new game plus means for replayability of Avowed. We'll also talk about some extra features you can expect instead of the new game plus in Avowed.

Does Avowed have a new game plus?

As of now, Avowed does not include a new game plus mode. Once you reach the final mission, your only option after completing the game is to reload your last save, which places you just before the Siege of Paradis.

Your final mission is the Seige of Paradis (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@ Bottom Tier)

Before heading into the final battle against Inquisitor Lodwyn in The Siege of Paradis, you’ll reach a critical moment in the game. When you enter the garden in Galawain’s Tusks, you are locked into the endgame sequence. At this point, you won’t be able to explore past areas or complete unfinished side quests.

The game cuts to an end scene after the boss battle (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@ Bottom Tier)

This lack of the new game plus feature significantly limits the replayability of the title. Many RPGs let you carry over progress, making it fun to test out powerful builds on a second run. However, in Avowed, you lose everything and have to grind from level one again.

Despite Avowed’s world being full of secrets, exploration feels less rewarding since you can’t return to areas after a certain point. The game’s point of no return forces you to complete all side quests before progressing.

What features can you expect?

Instead of no new game plus mode, here are some things you can expect from your playthrough of Avowed.

1) Streamlined inventory

Fights and weapons are streamlined (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Most weapons are the same, so you don’t have to spend time checking small stat differences. Instead, upgrading your gear is key to survival. Breaking down weapons and armor gives materials for upgrades, which are more useful than money. Since enemies scale by armor tier, not level, fighting with weak gear severely lowers your damage.

2) Magic is useful for everyone

Magic is a useful tool in battle (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Even if you don’t play as a mage, magic is necessary for exploration. Fire burns obstacles, lightning powers mechanisms, and ice creates bridges. Keeping a basic spellbook helps solve puzzles, removing the need for multiple elemental weapons. Furthermore, Avowed lets you upgrade spells naturally. If you learn a spell and also have it in your spellbook, it becomes stronger without extra skill points.

3) Simplified armor

Unique armor designs in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The game simplifies armor by having only one main armor piece for defense. Instead of juggling helmets, gloves, and boots for protection, extra gear like rings and gloves gives special abilities instead of just stats.

Although Avowed lacks a new game plus mode, its thoughtful design choices, streamlined inventory, and immersive storytelling tools make it a joy to play and replay. Rather than forcing players to spend time in menus, the game encourages exploration, quick decision-making, and meaningful choices.

