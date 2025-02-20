Avowed Mapping the Living Lands - All Cartographer map locations

Mapping the Living Lands is one of Avowed’s many optional side quests, requiring you to find a series of Cartographer Maps. Depending on how you approach the game, you could pick up this side quest completely by accident, without ever meeting the NPC who initially gives it to you. It’s a little on the confusing side, but it does give you an excellent reward once you’ve found all four maps.

The NPC who starts the Mapping the Living Lands side quest in Avowed for the cartographer maps is Sanza, who also has the treasure map for Woedica’s Inheritance. However you don’t need to meet him to get started.

All cartographer map locations in Avowed for Mapping the Living Lands side quest

Each zone has a cartographer map in Avowed, usually somewhere off the beaten path. If you’re big on exploring, you could easily find these without ever starting the quest. That’s what happened to me in Dawnshore — I found the first cartographer map without ever meeting Sanza.

Here's where Sanza's Emporium is, for when you need to speak with him (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you want to start the quest proper, head to Paradis Hightown and go to Sanza’s Emporium. It’s not too far from the fast travel beacon, thankfully. He’ll tell you several of his cartographers have gone missing, and asks you to find them. This begins a lengthy quest that you cannot complete until you find the cartographer maps in Avowed’s four regions:

Dawnshore

Emerald Stair

Shatterscarp

Gawain’s Tusks

1) Cartographer Map for Dawnshore

This one, and Gawain's Tusks are arguably the easiest ones to find (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

It’s very easy to stumble into the Cartographer Map for Avowed’s Dawnshore region. All you have to do is head south of the God’s Gate fast travel beacon. Head south from there, and you’ll see the rubble of what was perhaps a building. Giermund, the cartographer had his skull crushed by a giant rock, but his map is nearby. You can return it to Sanza whenever you’re ready.

2) Cartographer Map for Emerald Stair

Just head down the path from the camp, and you'll see a dead body - and some maps! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Although you may immediately pick up the Mapping the Living Lands quest upon arriving in Emerald Stair in Avowed, you won’t find the cartographer map right away. It’s found off in the southwestern portion of the region, at the Naku Tedek Grounds. The easiest way to get there is to use the Naku Tedek Party Camp, and run south. Not too far from here you’ll find a path downward, leading west.

You’ll find Fleccia in the location on the map above, slumped dead against a wall. Thankfully, she completed her map. You can return the map to Sanza whenever you’re ready, and then move on with the region, completing Treasure Maps like the Earthy Aegis.

3) Cartographer Map for Shatterscarp

It's a bit of a schlep either way, but it's worth it to progress in this quest (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Naturally, there’s also a cartographer map to find in Avowed, when you arrive in Shatterscarp. You’ll find it along the coast, east of Sailor’s Rest. While it is on the image above, you can find it near the second “T” in “Shatterscarp” on the map. Interestingly enough, it’s not too far away from the Shatterscarp Ancient Memory.

Depending on how far you’ve explored, you can either use the Sand Sea Oasis Beacon and head southwest, or travel southeast from the Thirdborn Party Camp. You can see them both above.

The easiest path (though longer) is from Thirdborn Party Camp. Just walk along the coastal cliffs, and when you get to the area above, jump across the rocks to get to a small camp. Naturally, Wilfrith is also dead, but his notes persist.

4) Cartographer Map for Gawain’s Tusks

The final cartographer map is found in jail! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Not only is the cartographer map for Gawain’s Tusks incredibly easy to find, the cartographer is actually alive! Right outside of Solace Keep, there’s a location called Soreena’s Mercy — there’s a fast travel right near there. Otherwise, head north from the Solace Keep Party Camp. Go up to the second floor of this prison, and speak to the prisoner, Renata.

You can get his notes from him even if you don’t let him out of jail, which is terrific. Depending on how you feel about what he did, you can choose to set him free. All you have to do is tell the guard He’s learned his lesson. Let him out, and that’s really all there is to it.

You just bully the warden into letting this person free. If you’ve completed all the others, you can head back to Sanza, your mission — and his — accomplished.

