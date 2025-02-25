All Unique greatswords in Avowed, and how to get them

In Avowed, greatswords are heavy two-handed weapons that hit hard and can stun enemies effectively. However, Unique greatswords come with special perks that make them even stronger. You can get these weapons by exploring, completing quests, or buying them from merchants.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Unique greatswords in the game and how you can get your hands on them.

How to get all Unique greatswords in Avowed

1) The Philosopher’s Riddle

The Philosopher's Riddle in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@MillLiveGamingv2)

The Philosopher’s Riddle is one of the first Unique greatswords you’ll come across in your playthrough of Dawnshore. It increases your physical damage by 284 and has a stun value of 260, which can leave enemies vulnerable. The downside is that each swing costs 20 stamina, so you need to manage your energy well, especially in longer fights.

The Aggressive Debate enchantment boosts your attack speed by 15% for ten seconds after landing a full combo. Additionally, the Poison Lash effect ensures that every successful hit deals an additional 10% poison damage.

Go to the coast near Ondra's reach (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@MillLiveGamingv2)

You can find this sword near Ondra’s Reach and Southern Embrace. Head to the coast in that area. You have two choices: fight your way through or sneak past enemies. Look for a lone tower and climb to the top. The sword is near some large mushrooms.

2) Horsecutter

Horsecutter in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Lorebringr)

Horsecutter is great for causing extra damage, especially with full combo attacks. Additionally, it's Bleeding Lash ability makes each hit deal 10% extra bleed damage.

The base stats of Horsecutter are 284 physical damage, 260 stun, 20 stamina cost per swing, and a 3% critical hit chance. This makes it a well-rounded weapon for those who want both immediate and long-term damage effects.

You can get Horsecutter in Wavesculpt Hollow in Emerald Stair (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Lorebringr)

You’ll find Horsecutter in Wavesculpt Hollow, south of Maxim’s Claim in the Garden region. To get there, head south from Fior mes Iverno. Once you clear out all the enemies, a skeleton will appear holding the sword. Defeat it and claim your prize.

3) Unmaker

Unmaker in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@xLunarGaming)

Unmaker is a unique greatsword designed for players who rely on power attacks. One of its enchantments, Fall into Ruin, increases power attack damage by 15%, making your heavy strikes even more devastating.

Another ability, Bane of the Eyeless, causes your critical hits to stun nearby Maegfolc enemies. The stats of Unmaker are similar to other greatswords, featuring 284 physical damage, 260 stun, 20 stamina cost per hit, and a 3% critical hit chance.

You have to go underwater to find it (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@xLunarGaming)

You can find this sword in the Garden, in the Broken Aqueduct region. It’s underwater, hidden among some aquatic plants, so keep an eye out when searching.

4) Hel’s Tongue

Hel's Tongue greatsword in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@PopPopGames)

This sword is great for spell-focused fighters, but there are stronger options if you rely only on melee combat. Its enchantments restore 10% of your maximum essence when you land a Power Attack kill.

It also deals extra fire damage when enemies have more than half of their health and extra frost damage when they drop below. Like other unique Greatswords, it deals 284 damage, 260 stun, and costs 20 stamina per swing.

You have to defeat Chieftain Grithin (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@PopPopGames)

To get Hel’s Tongue, go to Twin Offerings overlook in Shatterscarp. You’ll find it in the area where you fight Chieftain Grithin. After the battle, go up the slope toward the ancient memory, and you’ll find the sword on the ground surrounded by some consumable items.

Each of these swords has something unique to offer, whether it’s raw damage, bleeding effects, or elemental attacks. No matter which weapon you choose, you will need to explore and search carefully to obtain these unique greatswords. Having one of these weapons in your arsenal will give you an advantage in battle and make your journey through Avowed much more exciting.

