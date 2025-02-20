Avowed: How to save Fior Mes Iverno

Saving Fior Mes Iverno is a choice that not many people will realize they have in Avowed. It is an important decision that players need to act upon before progressing past a certain quest if they want to continue having access to that region. They can follow through the details of this process normally by inquiring in the world or directly heading to the area of interest.

To make things easier, this article will guide you on how to save Fior Mes Iverno in Avowed.

Note: This article contains some heavy spoilers from Avowed's campaign, specifically for those who haven't reached Shatterscarp yet.

How to save Fior Mes Iverno in Avowed

Avowed is an RPG filled with variety of choices (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Steel Resolve (optional)

In Emerald Stair, you'll acquire the quest titled 'Steel Resolve' after freeing Ranger Verano, where he'll redirect you to the Ranger Tower or you can head straight to the place. From there, you'll be passed to Ranger Casagrada, and then Dorso. Lastly, you will end up at the Ogre's Cave, located near the Grim Wetlands.

The cave's opening will be locked. To open it, you'll either need Giatta, Shock Spells, or Lily Seeds. After heading inside, you'll need to fight a giant ogre called Ulrask. Following this, loot the bodies to a Root Strangled Tree and progress the quest. Next up, head to the mentioned structure. Here, you'll locate a note telling you that Dorso was the traitor.

Obtain the information about the Steel Garotte Hideout to get one step closer to saving Fior Mes Inferno.

The Steel Garotte Hideout

You can now reach the hideout either by directly locating it or going through the above-mentioned process. Head to the Rootbound Godless Ruins located near Belderreno's Lair: it will be eastwards of The Wildwoods. Once there, head upward towards the waterfall. There will be a cave passage on the right that connects it to the titular hideout.

You'll encounter two guards at its entrance. You can immediately start fighting them or pretend to accept their commands and sneak in through a side tunnel on your right. If you went through the pugilistic route, loot their bodies and use the key to head inside. Here, you'll need to clear the entire lot of enemies to help Fior Mes Iverno. Six notes found inside the cave will reveal that Inquisitor Lodwyn's plans to burn the city.

Impact on the Ancient Soil quest

Iverno will be burned down if you don't kill all the Garrote mercenaries (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Whether you decide to save Fior Mes Iverno or not will have an effect on the Ancient Soil main quest. While you can save the city, its citizens will need to flee regardless of your decision. But your decisions will decide the context of their migrancy. You will also choose where they will relocate: Thirdborn or Paradis.

Raiding the Steel Garotte will foil Lodwyn's plans, but the people there will need to leave as the Dreamscourge's epidemic on Emerald Stair is approaching near. However, the city will still be available to you, and so will the pending quests.

If you decide to not save Fior Mes Iverno or don't raid the hideout before completing Ancient Soil, the Garotte will burn it down. The city will become inaccessible, with you deciding where the refugees will head to.

