Avowed Treasure Map - Ancient Arrowhead location

Avowed’s Ancient Arrowhead Treasure Map hides an incredibly useful Unique trinket if you’re a fan of boosting your stats. Hidden away in the recesses of Gawain’s Tusks, the treasure map itself and the actual item are both quite off the beaten path. There’s a good chance you’ll miss both of them if you aren’t thorough in your exploration of this heat-blasted wasteland. However, you don’t really need the map to get the item — you only need that if you want to complete everything.

The most important note before trying to find the Ancient Arrowhead Treasure Map in Avowed is that you need three lockpicks to open the treasure chest — just find any local merchant and buy theirs before you go out. This is something you should do anytime you visit a merchant anyway — always buy their lockpicks.

Where to find the Ancient Arrowhead Treasure Map location in Avowed

The Ancient Arrowhead Treasure Map in Avowed is found down in the Writhing Ruins, at the location below. It’s a wide-open area, with a skeleton you can loot. The body has the treasure map on it. However, to get there, you have to go around the beaten path.

Enter where you see the pink arrow - there's a space to crawl into the wall (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Head north beyond the Writhing Ruins words are on the map and take the path you can crawl through the wall to get into this area. Just head to where the arrow is on the image above and you should see the spot to crawl through. You will most likely have to fight several beetles on the way.

To wrap up the Ancient Arrowhead Treasure Map, go east of Warden’s Rest. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of good fast travel locations from here. I used the Twinedwood South Beacon at the Southern Warden Tower and ran northeast to Warden’s Rest. You’ll go east from where the map points out below — where you see Marius is where you want to walk.

You'll walk across a small rocky section, make an easy jump, and claim the treasure (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You’ll head along the path, walking the edge, and jump across to claim the Ancient Arrowhead Treasure Map reward in Avowed. Just make sure you have three lockpicks with you.

What is the reward for the Ancient Arrowhead Treasure Map in Avowed?

Your reward is +3 Perception - which is pretty nice (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Opening the treasure chest, alongside all the crafting materials it contains, also grants players the Scout’s Reach Unique Trinket. It’s very useful if you’re someone who wants to stack Perception as a stat. This item, when equipped, grants +3 Perception.

Since Perception influences Critical Hit Chance and Maximum Range, it’s worth having some in several builds. It’s one of the most important stats in a Wizard build, as an example.

