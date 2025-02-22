Avowed Treasure Map - Seafarer's Boots location

Avowed’s Shatterscarp region is home to several Treasure Map rewards, including the Seafarer’s Boots. While they aren’t the most powerful reward in the game, they’re very useful in very niche situations. The treasure map itself doesn’t cost any money, and unlocking the Unique Boots only requires a little combat — depending on how you explore the region — so it’s worth taking the time to unlock these as you explore beyond the walls of Thirdborn.

In fact, the Seafarer’s Boots Treasure Map reward could pair nicely with another reward found in Avowed’s Shatterscarp region - the Robe of the Arcane Cheater. If you’re looking to enhance your spellcasting power, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Seafarer’s Boots Treasure Map in Avowed

Finding the Treasure Map for the Seafarer’s Boots is incredibly simple in Avowed. Leave Shatterscarp, turn right, and start running down the path. Just look at the image below and you’ll see where you need to be. You can also climb the wooden platforms to the right of Shatterscarp and head towards this location.

You could easily run past this treasure map 10 or 15 times - like I did in my first playthrough (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You’ll see a man with a little camping setup — the map is on the blanket. When you interact with it, he’ll wish you luck trying to find the treasure. Thankfully, we know exactly where to go.

If you want the Seafarer’s Boots Treasure map reward, head to the Deadfall Highlands Party Camp and leave due northwest. When you see the reddish ground/water, drop down — there will be a rocky arch you can walk under.

Just drop down when you see the reddish water and the body is nearby (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you haven't been to this area yet, you'll likely have to fight quite a few spiders, so be prepared for that. Look to the right in the alcove, and you’ll find a body filled with items — including your reward, the Wavebinder Boots.

What is the reward for the Seafarer’s Boots Treasure Map in Avowed?

Here's your reward: The Wavebinder Boots! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The Wavebinder Boots are a decent Unique for several builds. They come with two special abilities, both of which could be useful in a Wizard build.

Item Bonus: +15 Maximum Essence.

+15 Maximum Essence. Sure Footing: Experience smaller hit reactions.

The ability to be staggered a bit less frequently can be attractive if you’re fighting more powerful enemies, and they try to interrupt your spells. It’s not the most powerful Unique, but it’s certainly useful in the right situations.

