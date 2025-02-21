Avowed Treasure Map - The Blade That Hungers location

Avowed’s various zones feature a wealth of Treasure Maps to uncover, including Galawain’s Tusks The Blade That Hungers. Unlocked much later in the game, this optional quest rewards players with a dagger that can drain opponents' health, which could be useful depending on the build. While you need not track down the actual map, you must purchase it if you want to complete everything and solve the puzzle accordingly.

Ad

Thankfully, you could also stumble upon The Blade That Hungers Treasure Map location in Avowed depending on how you explore the game, just like any other Treasure Map location. If you’re looking for a new dagger for your collection, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find The Blade That Hungers Treasure Map location in Avowed

To officially begin The Blade That Hungers Treasure Map in Avowed, head to the top floor of Solace Keep and purchase the map from Bulti, for 4,032 Skeyt. It’s a little pricey, so if you don’t want to spend that much and just want to grab the item, we can help you do that as well.

Ad

Trending

Just enter that bit of darkness to find the blade (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You’ll find The Blade That Hungers Treasure Map location a bit further north of the Ash Forest in Avowed’s Galawain’s Tusks. The easiest fast travel locations are either the Primordial Depths Party Camp or the Ash Forest beacon if you have it. Go north of where you see “Ash Forest” on the map - look for the spider nests in the rocks. Fight through the few spiders here and head to the section on the map above. There’s a crevice here to take you into the rocky walls.

Ad

You'll find the treasure chest right here (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Walk through this area and head up the path. When you get to the end, there’s a small alcove at the end with a treasure chest. It’s a straightforward path, as long as you don’t drop down — that takes you to where you started. Your reward is in the treasure chest.

Ad

What is The Blade That Hungers Treasure Map reward in Avowed?

Umbral Needle is okay - not great, but okay (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The reward for The Blade That Hungers is the Umbral Needle, a Unique Dagger. Its quality will depend on what you’re currently equipped with — in my case, it came out as a legendary dagger since I was wielding legendary equipment at the time. It comes with the following enchantments:

Ad

Fampyr’s Bite: Restore 2% of the damage you deal as Health.

Restore 2% of the damage you deal as Health. Greater Opening Strike: +15% Damage against enemies with full Health

It’s an okay weapon, being placed at C-tier in our weapon tier list. It’s average at best — I could see there being niche uses and builds where it could be a powerful blade, but it’s not one I would personally use as my main blade.

Check out our other Avowed guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.