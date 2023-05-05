Azur Lane is a highly popular RPG game with unique 2D graphics and engaging tactical gameplay, boasting a total download count of over five million on the Google Play Store. Players can create impressive fleets of different ships to engage in intense battles against others and win amazing rewards.

To help you create the ultimate fleet, the developers have added over 300 ships to different tiers. In this article, we will create a tier list for the different ships in Azur Lane.

Azur Lane tier list (May 2023)

Gamers can choose from a range of different ships and put them in their front and back row fleets. There are a total of three slots available in each row to tactically use different ships in attacking and defensive positions.

Here are all the ships that players can use in the front row:

Destroyers

Light Cruisers

Heavy Cruisers

Large Cruiser

Battlecruiser

Here are all the ships that players can use in the back row:

Battleships

Aviation Battleship

Monitors

Repair Ships

Aircraft Carrier

Light Aircraft Carrier

Submarines

Submarine Seaplane Carrier

Here are the different ships in the S, A, B, C, and D-tier in Azur Lane:

S-Tier

S-tier ships are the strongest ships in Azur Lane, with powerful attacks and strike capabilities.

Light Cruiser: Helena, San Diego Retrofit,

Battleship: Friedrich der Grosse, Richelieu, Gascogne, Georgia, Odin, Nagato, Howe, Warspite Retrofit, Monarch

Aircraft Carrier: Ryuuhou, Enterprise, Essex, Formidable

Submarine Seaplane Carrier: I-13

Heavy Cruiser: Roon, Drake, Baltimore, Bremerton

Destroyer: Ayanami

Light Aircraft Carrier: Centaur

Large Cruiser: Azuma

A-Tier

A-tier ships are a good choice to use in Azur Lane to defeat more opponents. You can make powerful combinations with S-tier and A-tier ships to improve your front-row attacking capabilities.

Light Cruiser: Neptune, Chapayev, Montpelier, Swiftsure, Ping Hai Retrofit, Ning Hai Retrofit

Battleship: King George V, Alabama, Duke of York, Tosa, Bismarck

Aircraft Carrier: Illustrious, Perseus, Bunker Hill, Saratoga Retrofit, Graf Zeppelin, Intrepid

Submarine: I-168, U-47

Heavy Cruiser: Cheshire, Zara, Saint Louis, Portland Retrofit, Minneapolis

Destroyer: Yukikaze, Eldridge, Kitakaze, Tashkent, Laffey Retrofit, An-Shan

Light Aircraft Carrier: Unicorn

Repair Ship: Vestal

B-Tier

B-tier ships come with mediocre functionality and can be used in support and back-row fleets. With tactical gameplay, gamers can get the most out of these ships and outshine their enemies.

Light Cruiser: Birmingham, Hermione, Cleveland, Little Bel, Jeanne D’Arc, Aurora, Dido

Battleship: Champagne, North Carolina, Tirpitz, Valiant, Queen Elizabeth, Jean Bart

Aircraft Carrier: Casablanca, Kaga, Ark Royal

Aviation Battleship: Hyuuga Retrofit

Heavy Cruiser: Mogami Retrofit, London

Destroyer: Javelin, Hanazuki, Z1 Retrofit,

Light Aircraft Carrier: Shouhou

Battle Cruiser: Hood

Submarine: Albacore, U-81

C-Tier

C-tier ships have average stats and are not handy in battles against good opponents. Gamers should avoid using these ships as far as possible.

Light Cruisers: Newcastle Retrofit, Belfast, Reno, Kinu, Curlew Retrofit

Sheffield

Battleships: Suruga, Gangut, Little Renown, Izumo

Aircraft Carrier: Souryuu Retrofit, Victorious, Zuikaku, Shoukaku, Hiryuu Retrofit

Heavy Cruisers: Algerie, Prinz Eugen, Wichita

Destroyer: Kizuna Al, Eskimo, Kagerou Retrofit, Kawakaze

D-Tier

D-tier ships are the weakest ships in this exciting gacha game, with very low stats and other abilities. Players are advised against using these ships in high-ranking battles or in their main fleets.

Light Cruisers: Curacoa Retrofit, Biloxi, Sendai Retrofit

Battleship: Mikasa

Aircraft Carrier: Fumiruiru, Bataan, Eagle, Shangri-La, Akagi, Taihou

Destroyer: Carabiniere, Naganami, Tanikaze

Submarine: U-556

Poll : 0 votes