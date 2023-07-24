Azur Lane x SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon collaboration: New characters, World Spanning Arclight rerun, and more

Azur Lane has brought back the thrilling collaboration with the Japanese anime series SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon in the World Spanning Arclight rerun. This event, introduced in 2021, is back for the fans with two new characters, Skins, and more. Moreover, the event also allows players to play unique missions, events, stages, and more.

Azur Lane has hosted many collaboration events with the likes of The Alchemist and other anime series. With this ongoing rerun event, fans have loads of content to experience and earn hefty event-exclusive rewards. That said, this article details the World Spanning Arclight rerun, its features, prizes, and more.

New and rerun characters in Azur Lane World Spanning Arclight

Rikka Takarada in Blue Sky Station skin in Azur Lane. (Image via Yostar)

Azur Lane's World Spanning Arclight event brings back seven characters and two new debuts from the anime series. They will be available to acquire until August 2, 2023. Rerun characters include the following list:

Rikka Takarada

Yume Minami

Akane Shinjo

Chise Asukagawa

Hass

Namiko

Mujina

Chise Asukagawa is obtainable from Event Shop and Map Drop; on the other hand, Mujina is available by exchanging PT points. Other characters are available from the Limited Construction Pool in this free-to-play friendly title.

Besides these seven characters, two are making their debut in Azur Lane via the World Spanning Arclight event. This includes Princess Hime and The 2nd, which are obtainable from the Limited Construction Pool with a drop rate of 2%.

Additionally, players can get hands-on Hatakaze META by completing Cruise Missions from August 1 to September 30, 2023.

World Spanning Arclight rerun event

Chise Asukagawa in Together, Swimming through the Sky skin in Azur Lane. (Image via Yostar)

This event features several new contents, including new stages, a SHOWDOWN, SSSS Commemoration, and more. It concludes on August 2, 2023, and comprises of numerous maps that reward PT points upon completion. Here are the details:

Rerun stages: It includes T1, T2, T3, T4, SP, and EX stages. Clearing them rewaIts PT points, which players can exchange for event-exclusive character Chise Asukagawa and new Augment modules.

New stages: TSS1, TSS2, TSS3, TSS4, and TSS5 are the new stages featured in this free-to-play title's latest event. They will unlock for those players who clear the T4 stage. Completion rewards include Arclight Crystals and Wisdom Cube.

World Spanning Arclight also features three mini-games that provide event-exclusive rewards. Here are the details:

Yume's Journey: In this mini-game, each player will get five moves for logging into the title daily. It is similar to the board game Monopoly, which requires completing five laps that reward limited furniture sets.

SHOWDOWN Grid-juu vs. Kai-juu: This mini-game unlocks every day during the event period. Players will get event-exclusive furniture, Epic Battle Painting, for playing it for seven days.

SSSS Commemoration: This mini-game requires finishing assignments from the commemoration page. Completing each task will unlock Siren Data Files. Players unlocking every Data File will get an SSSS Commemoration furniture piece.

New World Spanning Arclight skins in Azur Lane

The 2nd in Private Time Skin in Azur Lane. (Image via Yostar)

The World Spanning Arclight brings forth new skins available to obtain until August 2, 2023. Here is the list:

Nightcap Time for Princess Hime

Private Time for The 2nd

Bedroom Attire for Rikka Takarada

Morning Routine for Yume Minami

Room of Secrets for Akane Shinjo

Laundry Day for Chise Asukagawa

Azur Lane's latest event also brought back the event-exclusive skins for the seven featured characters, including Blue Sky Station for Rikka Takarada, Seaside Scoop for Hass, and more.

Moreover, the Day-off Date (LD) outfit for Bremerton and The Tailwind of Opportunity for Independence will be available permanently in this mobile gacha title.