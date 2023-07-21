How to take revenge from a Shutdown in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO offers various income-generating opportunities and tactics to outmaneuver your opponents. In this game, you can invest your money in properties, construct homes, and build your empire from the ground up. It also incorporates other exciting elements to enhance the gameplay experience alongside these engaging features. However, it's important to note that not every move in the game guarantees enjoyment, as you may encounter challenges from rival players.

These opponents can damage your properties, impose rent charges, and even utilize Heist missions to steal your valuable assets and funds. Consequently, adopting a strategic approach becomes crucial to secure your success in the game.

Monopoly GO includes captivating mini-games that allow players to retaliate against opponents. This exciting aspect is called "Shutdown Revenge," wherein you can demolish the properties and acquire the money of a player who has previously shut you down.

Shutdown and Shutdown revenge in Monopoly Go

Two tabs containing lists of friends (Images via Scopely)

In Monopoly Go, when you land on a Railroad Tile, you can engage in a gameplay feature called Shutdown. This triggers a mini-game where you're presented with two tabs containing lists of friends. One tab displays a list of new players you can attack, while the other tab shows a Revenge list of players who have previously attacked your board.

The Shield will effectively block your attack (Image via Scopely)

From the Revenge tab, you can select a specific friend and launch an attack to acquire money from their board. Remember, when choosing a player to attack, consider the possibility that they might have a Shield. This Shield will effectively block your attack, safeguarding their Landmark progress and decreasing your potential reward.

The Shutdown feature involves more than just attacking others' properties; it's also about how you protect your own assets. If you find yourself under attack, there's no need to panic or feel discouraged. Instead, patiently wait for the right moment to make an unexpected move.

In this game, strategic gameplay holds significant importance alongside the goal of increasing net worth. Besides the Shutdown mini-game, other options are available for acquiring others' treasures and money. One such mini-game is the Bank Heist, where you'll face multiple locked vaults and must open three to obtain valuable treasures and money.

Another intriguing aspect of this game is the ability to Rent properties to other players on your board. If you own more Hotels and Houses, you can charge additional rent for these properties.