Monopoly Go presents an immersive and enjoyable mobile gaming experience by developers Scopely. They have introduced a mobile adaptation of the immensely popular and cherished game, Monopoly. The gameplay includes captivating elements such as money collection, city attacks against other players, bank heists, property acquisitions, and more. Additionally, players can utilize other useful features, including the Rent Targets, to enhance their earnings.

Monopoly Go offers multiple opportunities for generating income and also presents investment options. Within the game, you have the freedom to purchase numerous high-value properties.

However, it is crucial to understand key factors like Rent Targets to effectively manage and sustain your property holdings. This article offers valuable insights into the Rent Target concept in Monopoly GO.

Monopoly GO guide: What are Rent Targets

In Monopoly Go, Property Tiles are where you put the houses and hotels you earn from building and upgrading landmarks.

You'll observe a circular icon on the Property Tiles when acquiring properties in this game. These icons are known as Rent Targets (another player), which can be used to generate income.

You can collect a rental fee from the Rent Targets (Image via Scopely)

Basically, if you land on a Property Tile that a Rent Target occupies, you have the ability to collect a rental fee from the player who is currently residing on your Board.

Charging higher rent from the Rent Targets is possible based on the number of houses and hotels owned on the Property Tile. It presents a fascinating opportunity to generate extra income, but it necessitates prioritizing the growth of your net worth.

By adopting this approach, you can generate extra income effortlessly by collecting rent from other players. The game presents distinctive elements that enable you to launch attacks on other players' cities.

The gameplay elements are designed to satisfy both dedicated fans and newcomers, guaranteeing a pleasant experience for everyone involved. The overall gameplay features guarantee an addictive mobile gaming experience that can engage players for hours.

Destroy other player's properties (Image via Scopely)

Earning money to establish your own business empires and competing against other players in the pursuit of wealth adds another layer of excitement. Moreover, the satisfaction and desire to acquire more properties in the game enhance the experience.

The empire-building mode allows you can construct your own real estate empires (Image via Scopely)

Additionally, several modes are worth exploring, including the empire-building mode, where you can construct your own real estate empires. This mode offers the opportunity to unlock numerous game boards to play on.

This mode provides a comprehensive real estate gaming experience, allowing you to purchase houses, perform renovations, and rent properties to other players.