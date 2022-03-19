Babylon’s Fall to collaborate with Nier: Automata in an attempt to revive the game

Platinum Games and Square Enix’s action role-playing hack and slash game, Babylon's Fall, was one of the more disappointing games this year. Despite receiving a plethora of negative reviews from critics, Square Enix developers are planning to continue their service and provide new content for the game.

A recent tweet from Square Enix revealed that they have no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon’s Fall as the game will continue to receive updates for upcoming seasons. Developers have also showcased a limited-time collaboration event with NieR: Automata coming this March.

Square Enix insists Babylon’s Fall isn’t dead and will continue to push updates

The tweet from their official Twitter handle revealed that all the content for Season 2 is almost on the verge of completion and developers have started working on Season 3 and beyond. Additionally, they also provided a detailed road-map of the upcoming updates and events that will arrive for the game.

In the post, Babylon’s Fall development team said:

“We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers.”

They also expressed their gratitude to the fans by saying:

“We would like to thank all sentinels already enjoying the world of Babylon’s Fall, as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future!"

The version 1.1.0 is all set to launch on March 22 as a large-scale update and will introduce a new story known as Resurgence along with new bosses, quests, armours, weapons and new cosmetic items. Furthermore, the update will also feature a new faction called Molzamite and offer a new game mode known as Gauntlet.

The large-scale 1.1.0 update will be followed by a limited-time collaboration event with Nier: Automata on March 29. During the event, players will be able to acquire the iconic costumes of both 9S and 2B from Nier: Automata. This could potentially see Nier: Automata fans developing some interest in Plantinum's hack and slash title.

The game will receive the version 1.1.1 update on April 26 that will feature an additional story on Resurgence along with the introduction of new quests, armors, bosses and cosmetic items. The 1.1.1 version will alo feature a limited time event known as the Februus Festival.

Developers have also made tweaks and adjustments to the gameplay that include re-working on the random enchantment table and slight changes to the capabilities of some enchantments. The game has also received some changes to the Matchmaking System and campaign quests have been eased off for solo players.

