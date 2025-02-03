  • home icon
  "Back to the forge": League of Legends LoLdle answers 943 (Tuesday, February 4, 2025)

"Back to the forge": League of Legends LoLdle answers 943 (Tuesday, February 4, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 03, 2025 21:58 GMT
Dark Cosmic Lissandra in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Dark Cosmic Lissandra in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 4, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to League of Legends fans and puzzle aficionados alike. Players are required to analyze the characteristics of the champions included in the game to resolve the puzzle, all while striving to maintain their daily winning streak.

The Quote puzzle from the 943rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Back to the forge."

Rumble, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 943rd edition (February 4, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 4, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Rumble
  • Quote: Ornn
  • Ability: Hecarim; Bonus: Passive (Warpath)
  • Emoji: Fiora
  • Splash Art: Lissandra; Bonus: Dark Cosmic Lissandra

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 4, 2025, is Rumble. Additionally, the Quote puzzle features a notable line attributed to Ornn, a popular selection among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights Hecarim's Passive ability, Warpath, while the Emojis reference Fiora. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lissandra's Dark Cosmic skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
  • LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
  • LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
  • LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
  • LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
  • LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
  • LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

The answers to the 944th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 5, 2025.

Edited by Niladri Roy
