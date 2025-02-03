"Back to the forge": League of Legends LoLdle answers 943 (Tuesday, February 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 4, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to League of Legends fans and puzzle aficionados alike. Players are required to analyze the characteristics of the champions included in the game to resolve the puzzle, all while striving to maintain their daily winning streak.

The Quote puzzle from the 943rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Back to the forge."

Rumble, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 943rd edition (February 4, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 4, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Rumble

: Rumble Quote : Ornn

: Ornn Ability : Hecarim; Bonus : Passive (Warpath)

: Hecarim; : Passive (Warpath) Emoji : Fiora

: Fiora Splash Art: Lissandra; Bonus: Dark Cosmic Lissandra

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 4, 2025, is Rumble. Additionally, the Quote puzzle features a notable line attributed to Ornn, a popular selection among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights Hecarim's Passive ability, Warpath, while the Emojis reference Fiora. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lissandra's Dark Cosmic skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31) : Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

: Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett LoLdle 938 (January 30) : Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser

: Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser LoLdle 937 (January 29) : Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora

: Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25) : Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

: Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder LoLdle 932 (January 24) : Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal

: Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

The answers to the 944th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 5, 2025.

