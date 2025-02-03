"Back to the forge": League of Legends LoLdle answers 943 (Tuesday, February 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 4, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to League of Legends fans and puzzle aficionados alike. Players are required to analyze the characteristics of the champions included in the game to resolve the puzzle, all while striving to maintain their daily winning streak.
The Quote puzzle from the 943rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Back to the forge."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Rumble, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 943rd edition (February 4, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 4, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Rumble
- Quote: Ornn
- Ability: Hecarim; Bonus: Passive (Warpath)
- Emoji: Fiora
- Splash Art: Lissandra; Bonus: Dark Cosmic Lissandra
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 4, 2025, is Rumble. Additionally, the Quote puzzle features a notable line attributed to Ornn, a popular selection among Toplane players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle highlights Hecarim's Passive ability, Warpath, while the Emojis reference Fiora. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lissandra's Dark Cosmic skin.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
- LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
- LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
The answers to the 944th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 5, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.