  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "It’s only a short way?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 942 (Monday, February 3, 2025)

"It’s only a short way?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 942 (Monday, February 3, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 02, 2025 21:28 GMT
Deep Terror Thresh in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Deep Terror Thresh in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 3, 2025, are now available. This captivating online game attracts League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts alike. Participants must interpret the traits of the champions featured in the game to solve the puzzle while attempting to uphold their daily winning streak.

The Quote puzzle from the 942nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"It’s only a short way? Is that a short joke?!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Fizz, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 942nd edition (February 3, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 3, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Fizz
  • Quote: Veigar
  • Ability: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Q (Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker)
  • Emoji: Aphelios
  • Splash Art: Thresh; Bonus: Deep Terror Thresh

Fizz is the solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 3, 2025. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle includes a prominent line from Veigar, a favored choice among Midlane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes the Q ability of Rek'Sai, Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker, whereas the Emojis allude to Aphelios. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Thresh's Deep Terror skin.

Also read: T1 vs Gen.G in LoL LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
  • LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
  • LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
  • LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
  • LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
  • LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

The answers to the 943rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 4, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी