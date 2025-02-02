"It’s only a short way?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 942 (Monday, February 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 3, 2025, are now available. This captivating online game attracts League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts alike. Participants must interpret the traits of the champions featured in the game to solve the puzzle while attempting to uphold their daily winning streak.
The Quote puzzle from the 942nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"It’s only a short way? Is that a short joke?!"
Fizz, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 942nd edition (February 3, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 3, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Fizz
- Quote: Veigar
- Ability: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Q (Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker)
- Emoji: Aphelios
- Splash Art: Thresh; Bonus: Deep Terror Thresh
Fizz is the solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 3, 2025. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle includes a prominent line from Veigar, a favored choice among Midlane players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes the Q ability of Rek'Sai, Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker, whereas the Emojis allude to Aphelios. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Thresh's Deep Terror skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
- LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
- LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
The answers to the 943rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 4, 2025.
