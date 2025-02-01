"Noxus will rise": League of Legends LoLdle answers 941 (Sunday, February 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 2, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to both aficionados of League of Legends and enthusiasts of puzzles. Players can decipher these characteristics of the champions included in the game, all while striving to maintain their daily winning streak.
The Quote puzzle from the 941st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Noxus will rise."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Sion, Darius, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 941st edition (February 2, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 2, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Sion
- Quote: Darius
- Ability: Yasuo; Bonus: E (Sweeping Blade)
- Emoji: Karthus
- Splash Art: Camille; Bonus: Coven Camille
Sion is the answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle of February 2, 2025. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a notable line of Darius, a popular selection among Toplane players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle highlights the E ability of Yasuo, known as Sweeping Blade, while the Emojis are associated with Karthus. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Coven skin of Camille.
Check out: T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
- LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
- LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
The answers to the 942nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 3, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.