"Noxus will rise": League of Legends LoLdle answers 941 (Sunday, February 2, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 01, 2025 21:50 GMT
Coven Camille in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Coven Camille in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 2, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to both aficionados of League of Legends and enthusiasts of puzzles. Players can decipher these characteristics of the champions included in the game, all while striving to maintain their daily winning streak.

The Quote puzzle from the 941st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Noxus will rise."

Sion, Darius, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 941st edition (February 2, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 2, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Sion
  • Quote: Darius
  • Ability: Yasuo; Bonus: E (Sweeping Blade)
  • Emoji: Karthus
  • Splash Art: Camille; Bonus: Coven Camille

Sion is the answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle of February 2, 2025. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a notable line of Darius, a popular selection among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights the E ability of Yasuo, known as Sweeping Blade, while the Emojis are associated with Karthus. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Coven skin of Camille.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
  • LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
  • LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
  • LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
  • LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
  • LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

The answers to the 942nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 3, 2025.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
