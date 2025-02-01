"Noxus will rise": League of Legends LoLdle answers 941 (Sunday, February 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 2, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to both aficionados of League of Legends and enthusiasts of puzzles. Players can decipher these characteristics of the champions included in the game, all while striving to maintain their daily winning streak.

The Quote puzzle from the 941st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Noxus will rise."

Sion, Darius, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 941st edition (February 2, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 2, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Sion

: Sion Quote : Darius

: Darius Ability : Yasuo; Bonus : E (Sweeping Blade)

: Yasuo; : E (Sweeping Blade) Emoji : Karthus

: Karthus Splash Art: Camille; Bonus: Coven Camille

Sion is the answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle of February 2, 2025. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a notable line of Darius, a popular selection among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights the E ability of Yasuo, known as Sweeping Blade, while the Emojis are associated with Karthus. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Coven skin of Camille.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31) : Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

: Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett LoLdle 938 (January 30) : Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser

: Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser LoLdle 937 (January 29) : Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora

: Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25) : Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

: Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder LoLdle 932 (January 24) : Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal

: Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

The answers to the 942nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 3, 2025.

