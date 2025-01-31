T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 will feature T1 vs Gen.G on February 1, 2025. The former has already qualified for the Play-In stage, while the latter secured its spot in the Playoffs. However, T1 must win the matchup against Gen.G to achieve a better seeding spot. Nevertheless, fans are intrigued to spectate as some of the biggest names in esports square off against one another in this legendary battle.

This article highlights notable statistics, recent results, and more related info ahead of the T1 vs Gen.G showdown in the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Can Gen.G take revenge for the Worlds 2024 loss?

The T1 vs Gen.G matchup is highly esteemed within League of Legends esports, with both teams consistently competing closely against one another over the past few years. While Gen.G has garnered more LCK championships and an MSI title, T1 has won two consecutive World Championships. Notably, T1 triumphed over Gen.G in the semifinals of Worlds 2024 before ultimately claiming the championship by defeating Bilibili Gaming.

At this point, both teams have secured their qualifications for the subsequent stages of the LCK Cup 2025. T1 will participate in the Play-In stage, aiming to advance to the Playoffs stage, where Gen.G is already positioned.

T1 is in a tricky situation at present. Initially, the team lost its opening match of the LCK Cup 2025 against Dplus KIA. However, it subsequently triumphed in the following three matches with relative ease. While T1's ADC, Gumayusi, participated in the first two contests, the academy ADC, Smash, took his place in the subsequent two games. He delivered an outstanding performance, and decisively "smashed" KT Rolster and Nongshim with flawless gameplay.

Now the question arises: will T1 choose to field a rookie such as Smash in the match against Gen.G, or will they opt to place the ever-reliable Gumayusi in a significant matchup where experience is of great importance? Regardless, both players possess the potential to excel in the series.

On the other hand, Gen.G commenced the LCK Cup 2025 with remarkable performances against Hanwha Life and FEARX. The addition of Ruler to its Botlane has rendered the team exceptionally proficient in every facet.

Nevertheless, the storyline shifted dramatically when Gen.G encountered BRION, resulting in a disappointing 0-2 defeat. Overall, the teams in the LCK exhibit considerable strength and can overcome any major team globally. Therefore, there is a significant possibility that T1 may achieve a series victory against Gen.G, who appears to be relatively stronger on paper at this time.

Prediction: Gen.G is expected to win the series 2-1.

T1 vs Gen.G: Head-to-head

The teams faced each other 37 times in the past across major tournaments. T1 has won 18 times, while Gen.G secured 19 victories.

Previous results

T1 won 2-0 against Nongshim in its previous match, while Gen.G also won 2-0 against DN Freecs.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi, Smash

: Gumayusi, Smash Support: Keria

Gen.G

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Duro

How to watch T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs Gen.G match:

PT : January 31, 2025, at 10 pm

: January 31, 2025, at 10 pm CET : February 1, 2025, at 7 am

: February 1, 2025, at 7 am IST : February 1, 2025, at 11:30 am

: February 1, 2025, at 11:30 am Beijing CST : February 1, 2025, at 2 pm

: February 1, 2025, at 2 pm KST: February 1, 2025, at 3 pm

To catch the LoL LCK Cup 2025 match live, head to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

