  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "The forest holds many surprises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 940 (Saturday, February 1, 2025)

"The forest holds many surprises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 940 (Saturday, February 1, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 31, 2025 08:49 GMT
Mecha Aurelion Sol in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Mecha Aurelion Sol in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 1, 2025, are now available. This online game captivates both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. Players can partake in the challenge of identifying the distinct traits of the champions featured in the game, all while aiming to maintain their daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 940th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The forest holds many surprises."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Bel'Veth, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 940th edition (February 1, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 1, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Bel'Veth
  • Quote: Zyra
  • Ability: Twitch; Bonus: Passive (Deadly Venom)
  • Emoji: Tahm Kench
  • Splash Art: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: Mecha Aurelion Sol

The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from February 1, 2025, is Bel'Veth. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a distinguished line linked to Zyra, a favored choice among Jungle players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Twitch's Passive ability, Deadly Venom, whereas the Emojis are linked to Tahm Kench. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Aurelion Sol's Mecha skin.

Check out: LoL patch 25.S1.3 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
  • LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
  • LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
  • LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
  • LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
  • LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
  • LoLdle 930 (January 22): Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu
  • LoLdle 929 (January 21): Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

The answers to the 941st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 2, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी