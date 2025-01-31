"The forest holds many surprises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 940 (Saturday, February 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 1, 2025, are now available. This online game captivates both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. Players can partake in the challenge of identifying the distinct traits of the champions featured in the game, all while aiming to maintain their daily winning streak in LoLdle.
The Quote puzzle from the 940th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The forest holds many surprises."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Bel'Veth, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 940th edition (February 1, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 1, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Bel'Veth
- Quote: Zyra
- Ability: Twitch; Bonus: Passive (Deadly Venom)
- Emoji: Tahm Kench
- Splash Art: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: Mecha Aurelion Sol
The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from February 1, 2025, is Bel'Veth. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a distinguished line linked to Zyra, a favored choice among Jungle players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Twitch's Passive ability, Deadly Venom, whereas the Emojis are linked to Tahm Kench. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Aurelion Sol's Mecha skin.
Check out: LoL patch 25.S1.3 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
- LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
- LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
- LoLdle 930 (January 22): Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu
- LoLdle 929 (January 21): Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz
- LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah
The answers to the 941st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 2, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.