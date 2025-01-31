"The forest holds many surprises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 940 (Saturday, February 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 1, 2025, are now available. This online game captivates both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. Players can partake in the challenge of identifying the distinct traits of the champions featured in the game, all while aiming to maintain their daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 940th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The forest holds many surprises."

Bel'Veth, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 940th edition (February 1, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 1, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Bel'Veth

: Bel'Veth Quote : Zyra

: Zyra Ability : Twitch; Bonus : Passive (Deadly Venom)

: Twitch; : Passive (Deadly Venom) Emoji : Tahm Kench

: Tahm Kench Splash Art: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: Mecha Aurelion Sol

The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from February 1, 2025, is Bel'Veth. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a distinguished line linked to Zyra, a favored choice among Jungle players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Twitch's Passive ability, Deadly Venom, whereas the Emojis are linked to Tahm Kench. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Aurelion Sol's Mecha skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 939 (January 31) : Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

: Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett LoLdle 938 (January 30) : Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser

: Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser LoLdle 937 (January 29) : Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora

: Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25) : Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

: Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder LoLdle 932 (January 24) : Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal

: Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal LoLdle 931 (January 23) : Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

: Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina LoLdle 930 (January 22) : Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu

: Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu LoLdle 929 (January 21) : Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz

: Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

The answers to the 941st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 2, 2025.

