"Lightning in a gun": League of Legends LoLdle answers 939 (Friday, January 31, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 31, 2025, are now available. This online game entertains League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts alike. Participants can engage in the challenge of recognizing the unique characteristics of the champions included in the game, all while striving to uphold their daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 939th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Lightning in a gun coming through."

Sejuani, Zeri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 939th edition (January 31, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 31, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Sejuani

: Sejuani Quote : Zeri

: Zeri Ability : Rengar; Bonus : R (Thrill of the Hunt)

: Rengar; : R (Thrill of the Hunt) Emoji : Tristana

: Tristana Splash Art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon Sett

The answer to the LoLdle Classic puzzle dated January 31, 2025, is Sejuani. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a notable line associated with Zeri, a popular selection among ADC players in League of Legends.

The Rengar Ability puzzle highlights the champion's R ability, Thrill of the Hunt, while the Emojis are associated with Tristana. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Sett's Obsidian Dragon skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 938 (January 30) : Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser

: Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser LoLdle 937 (January 29) : Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora

: Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25) : Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

: Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder LoLdle 932 (January 24) : Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal

: Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal LoLdle 931 (January 23) : Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

: Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina LoLdle 930 (January 22) : Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu

: Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu LoLdle 929 (January 21) : Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz

: Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

The answers to the 940th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 1, 2025.

