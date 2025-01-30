"Lightning in a gun": League of Legends LoLdle answers 939 (Friday, January 31, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 31, 2025, are now available. This online game entertains League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts alike. Participants can engage in the challenge of recognizing the unique characteristics of the champions included in the game, all while striving to uphold their daily winning streak in LoLdle.
The Quote puzzle from the 939th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Lightning in a gun coming through."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Sejuani, Zeri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 939th edition (January 31, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 31, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Sejuani
- Quote: Zeri
- Ability: Rengar; Bonus: R (Thrill of the Hunt)
- Emoji: Tristana
- Splash Art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon Sett
The answer to the LoLdle Classic puzzle dated January 31, 2025, is Sejuani. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a notable line associated with Zeri, a popular selection among ADC players in League of Legends.
The Rengar Ability puzzle highlights the champion's R ability, Thrill of the Hunt, while the Emojis are associated with Tristana. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Sett's Obsidian Dragon skin.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
- LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
- LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
- LoLdle 930 (January 22): Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu
- LoLdle 929 (January 21): Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz
- LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah
The answers to the 940th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 1, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.