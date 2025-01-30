  • home icon
  • "Lightning in a gun": League of Legends LoLdle answers 939 (Friday, January 31, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 30, 2025 21:36 GMT
Obsidian Dragon Sett in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Obsidian Dragon Sett in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for January 31, 2025, are now available. This online game entertains League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts alike. Participants can engage in the challenge of recognizing the unique characteristics of the champions included in the game, all while striving to uphold their daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 939th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Lightning in a gun coming through."

Sejuani, Zeri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 939th edition (January 31, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 31, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Sejuani
  • Quote: Zeri
  • Ability: Rengar; Bonus: R (Thrill of the Hunt)
  • Emoji: Tristana
  • Splash Art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon Sett

The answer to the LoLdle Classic puzzle dated January 31, 2025, is Sejuani. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a notable line associated with Zeri, a popular selection among ADC players in League of Legends.

The Rengar Ability puzzle highlights the champion's R ability, Thrill of the Hunt, while the Emojis are associated with Tristana. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Sett's Obsidian Dragon skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
  • LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
  • LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
  • LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
  • LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
  • LoLdle 930 (January 22): Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu
  • LoLdle 929 (January 21): Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

The answers to the 940th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 1, 2025.

Edited by Niladri Roy
