"The eyes never lie": League of Legends LoLdle answers 938 (Thursday, January 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 30, 2025, are now available. This online game offers enjoyment to both League of Legends fans and enthusiasts of puzzles. Players can immerse themselves in the challenge of identifying the distinct traits of the champions featured in the game while maintaining their daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 938th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The eyes never lie."

Tahm Kench, Kennen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 938th edition (January 30, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 30, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Tahm Kench

: Tahm Kench Quote : Kennen

: Kennen Ability : Braum; Bonus : Passive (Concussive Blows)

: Braum; : Passive (Concussive Blows) Emoji : Skarner

: Skarner Splash Art: Mordekaiser; Bonus: Infernal Mordekaiser

The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle for January 30, 2025, is Tahm Kench. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a prominent line linked to Kennen, a favored choice among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Braum's Passive skill, Concussive Blows, whereas the Emojis are linked to Skarner. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Infernal skin of Mordekaiser.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 937 (January 29) : Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora

: Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25) : Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

: Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder LoLdle 932 (January 24) : Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal

: Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal LoLdle 931 (January 23) : Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

: Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina LoLdle 930 (January 22) : Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu

: Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu LoLdle 929 (January 21) : Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz

: Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz LoLdle 928 (January 20) : Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

: Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah LoLdle 927 (January 19) : Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax

: Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax LoLdle 926 (January 18) : Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen

: Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

The answers to the 939th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 31, 2025.

