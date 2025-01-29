  • home icon
  • "The eyes never lie": League of Legends LoLdle answers 938 (Thursday, January 30, 2025)

"The eyes never lie": League of Legends LoLdle answers 938 (Thursday, January 30, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 29, 2025 21:52 GMT
Infernal Mordekaiser in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
The LoLdle answers for January 30, 2025, are now available. This online game offers enjoyment to both League of Legends fans and enthusiasts of puzzles. Players can immerse themselves in the challenge of identifying the distinct traits of the champions featured in the game while maintaining their daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 938th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The eyes never lie."

Tahm Kench, Kennen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 938th edition (January 30, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 30, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Tahm Kench
  • Quote: Kennen
  • Ability: Braum; Bonus: Passive (Concussive Blows)
  • Emoji: Skarner
  • Splash Art: Mordekaiser; Bonus: Infernal Mordekaiser

The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle for January 30, 2025, is Tahm Kench. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a prominent line linked to Kennen, a favored choice among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Braum's Passive skill, Concussive Blows, whereas the Emojis are linked to Skarner. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Infernal skin of Mordekaiser.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
  • LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
  • LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
  • LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
  • LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
  • LoLdle 930 (January 22): Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu
  • LoLdle 929 (January 21): Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah
  • LoLdle 927 (January 19): Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax
  • LoLdle 926 (January 18): Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen
  • LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

The answers to the 939th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 31, 2025.

