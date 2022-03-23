VTuber Bahroo shares apology during ongoing controversy, fans appalled

Twitch VTuber Bahroo has come under some heat recently, after having multiple former friends and colleagues make accusations of emotional abuse against him and another VTuber Bunny_GIF.
This situation started when the streamers LaynaLazar and Susu made statements against the VTuber Bunny_GIF, accusing the streamer of emotional abuse and multiple cases of harassment against many online creators. During some passing comments, Bahroo was mentioned, since he and Bunny are close friends. This led to him trying to defend himself and Bunny on his stream, which some fans found distasteful.
After multiple former friends came forward with allegations against Bahroo himself, he attempted to make an apology to try and quell the oncoming wave of hate, stating that he’s been growing as a person and is sorry for his past actions.
The tweet reads as follows:
"I have not hid that I was a terrible friend. I truly do want to improve with you all. I'll be taking some time off. Some may never be able to see me change, I will do my best to hold myself accountable for my actions. This is all I can offer you."
Fans outraged at Bahroo's lackluster apology
However, the apology was posted just hours after he was on his stream trying to berate those who came out against Bunny, which many people shared clips of in replies to the tweet.
Many who shared these clips said they were upset that his apology wasn't genuine, quoting things he said during the now-deleted stream.
In response to the backlash, he made another statement saying that he will be addressing everything he's done when he returns from his hiatus, claiming that he will even cover the things that have yet to be revealed.
The tweet reads as follows:
"I am not a good person. Anything I try to type out right now will be extremely emotionally charged. I have wronged many over the years through my words. When I return I will address every person, especially those that have not yet said anything about me. My DMs are open."
With the overwhelming majority of fans expressing their disappointment towards their once beloved streamer even after his second apology was released, it's clear that many fans will not continue to support him in his future endeavors, no matter how many times he tries to apologize.