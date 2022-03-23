VTuber Bahroo shares apology during ongoing controversy, fans appalled

Twitch VTuber Bahroo has come under some heat recently, after having multiple former friends and colleagues make accusations of emotional abuse against him and another VTuber Bunny_GIF.

This situation started when the streamers LaynaLazar and Susu made statements against the VTuber Bunny_GIF, accusing the streamer of emotional abuse and multiple cases of harassment against many online creators. During some passing comments, Bahroo was mentioned, since he and Bunny are close friends. This led to him trying to defend himself and Bunny on his stream, which some fans found distasteful.

After multiple former friends came forward with allegations against Bahroo himself, he attempted to make an apology to try and quell the oncoming wave of hate, stating that he’s been growing as a person and is sorry for his past actions.

Bahroo @AdmiralBahroo I have not hid that I was a terrible friend. I truely do want to improve with you all.



Ill be taking some time off. Some may never be able to see me change, I will do my best to hold myself accountable for my actions. This is all I can offer you. I have not hid that I was a terrible friend. I truely do want to improve with you all.Ill be taking some time off. Some may never be able to see me change, I will do my best to hold myself accountable for my actions. This is all I can offer you.

The tweet reads as follows:

"I have not hid that I was a terrible friend. I truly do want to improve with you all. I'll be taking some time off. Some may never be able to see me change, I will do my best to hold myself accountable for my actions. This is all I can offer you."

Fans outraged at Bahroo's lackluster apology

However, the apology was posted just hours after he was on his stream trying to berate those who came out against Bunny, which many people shared clips of in replies to the tweet.

Many who shared these clips said they were upset that his apology wasn't genuine, quoting things he said during the now-deleted stream.

parkingmeter @notpm4



You called Layna a 'professional victim'.



Dude. Bro. Bahroo. What is it then. @AdmiralBahroo You literally went live the moment bunny dropped her twitlonger that you even retweeted.You called Layna a 'professional victim'.Dude. Bro. Bahroo. What is it then. @AdmiralBahroo You literally went live the moment bunny dropped her twitlonger that you even retweeted.You called Layna a 'professional victim'.Dude. Bro. Bahroo. What is it then.

SamuelYGO @SamuelYGO_



I've been following you for 5 years now but I think this is my breaking point, I hope you genuinely improve but I personally can't trust you anymore after this @AdmiralBahroo You can't say you are taking accountability and then also running away in the same post, it doesn't work like thatI've been following you for 5 years now but I think this is my breaking point, I hope you genuinely improve but I personally can't trust you anymore after this @AdmiralBahroo You can't say you are taking accountability and then also running away in the same post, it doesn't work like thatI've been following you for 5 years now but I think this is my breaking point, I hope you genuinely improve but I personally can't trust you anymore after this

Fernsehschau Falcenhoof @falcenhoof @AdmiralBahroo Did not expect this after that short stream where you talked like a 'cool' anime protagonist and pretending that cease and desist is "just a letter asking to stop", lmao. The manic episode is strong with you today. Good idea to stay away a bit @AdmiralBahroo Did not expect this after that short stream where you talked like a 'cool' anime protagonist and pretending that cease and desist is "just a letter asking to stop", lmao. The manic episode is strong with you today. Good idea to stay away a bit

Bast_50 👑 @Bast50



Surely no1 recorded any of it @AdmiralBahroo Good move deleting the VoD of the 20min stream of today where you called @LaynaLazar a "Professional Victim"Surely no1 recorded any of it @AdmiralBahroo Good move deleting the VoD of the 20min stream of today where you called @LaynaLazar a "Professional Victim"Surely no1 recorded any of it https://t.co/svOPzBrIHv

The Seal Clubber @KristophSparda

Trying to reach out privately was never the issue either. I hope time away is good for you, but goddamn... @AdmiralBahroo Timing your stream to go live at the same time as Bunny's "Card Reveal" is just strange behavior, along with calling someone a professional victim before dipping out.Trying to reach out privately was never the issue either. I hope time away is good for you, but goddamn... @AdmiralBahroo Timing your stream to go live at the same time as Bunny's "Card Reveal" is just strange behavior, along with calling someone a professional victim before dipping out.Trying to reach out privately was never the issue either. I hope time away is good for you, but goddamn...

Teallif 🍵🍃 | VArtist @Teallif



In the same breath that you claim to be bullied off the platform; you turned around and attacked someone you deemed a 'professional victim' and deleted the VoD.



I'm glad I recorded it. Do better. @AdmiralBahroo I supported you for years. You were an inspiration to me to become a streamer.In the same breath that you claim to be bullied off the platform; you turned around and attacked someone you deemed a 'professional victim' and deleted the VoD.I'm glad I recorded it. Do better. @AdmiralBahroo I supported you for years. You were an inspiration to me to become a streamer. In the same breath that you claim to be bullied off the platform; you turned around and attacked someone you deemed a 'professional victim' and deleted the VoD.I'm glad I recorded it. Do better.

Trap Hokage @Trap_Hokage @AdmiralBahroo This guy literally said Layna played a professional victim like 20 minutes ago on stream LMAOO @AdmiralBahroo This guy literally said Layna played a professional victim like 20 minutes ago on stream LMAOO

Levelerrr @Levelerrr17 @AdmiralBahroo LUL Just watched your stream today. Playing the victim is real hard huh? @AdmiralBahroo LUL Just watched your stream today. Playing the victim is real hard huh?

Bast_50 👑 @Bast50



Getting your manager involved isn't trying to fix things "as a friend"



Perhaps this will help



thinkkindness.org/all-things-kin… @AdmiralBahroo You apologize with the state of mind of "it wont be enough whats the point" instead of focusing on what the individuals you were apologizing to felt about itGetting your manager involved isn't trying to fix things "as a friend"Perhaps this will help @AdmiralBahroo You apologize with the state of mind of "it wont be enough whats the point" instead of focusing on what the individuals you were apologizing to felt about itGetting your manager involved isn't trying to fix things "as a friend"Perhaps this will helpthinkkindness.org/all-things-kin…

Hareta Sora 🇺🇦 @HaretaSoraXI



That alone tells me that, after seeing everyone wasn't being your echo chamber, you finally felt it was best for a break @AdmiralBahroo You ended your last stream abruptly after a noticeable amount of your subs were calling you out for 'professional victim' comment & your cease/desist letterThat alone tells me that, after seeing everyone wasn't being your echo chamber, you finally felt it was best for a break @AdmiralBahroo You ended your last stream abruptly after a noticeable amount of your subs were calling you out for 'professional victim' comment & your cease/desist letterThat alone tells me that, after seeing everyone wasn't being your echo chamber, you finally felt it was best for a break

In response to the backlash, he made another statement saying that he will be addressing everything he's done when he returns from his hiatus, claiming that he will even cover the things that have yet to be revealed.

Bahroo @AdmiralBahroo I am not a good person.



Anything I try to type out right now will be extremely emotionally charged. I have wronged many over the years through my words.



When I return I will address every person, especially those that have not yet said anything about me.



My DMS are open. I am not a good person.Anything I try to type out right now will be extremely emotionally charged. I have wronged many over the years through my words.When I return I will address every person, especially those that have not yet said anything about me.My DMS are open.

The tweet reads as follows:

"I am not a good person. Anything I try to type out right now will be extremely emotionally charged. I have wronged many over the years through my words. When I return I will address every person, especially those that have not yet said anything about me. My DMs are open."

With the overwhelming majority of fans expressing their disappointment towards their once beloved streamer even after his second apology was released, it's clear that many fans will not continue to support him in his future endeavors, no matter how many times he tries to apologize.

Edited by Siddharth Satish