Baldur’s Gate 3: All Halsin endings explored

Unlike other companions in Baldur's Gate 3, there aren't many known Halsin endings in the game yet. A possible reason is that players aren't too deep in Halsin's storyline. This is because it takes extra time and effort to recruit him to the party and officially become a playable character. However, this does not change the fact that his storyline is among the most noble in all of Faerun.

Halsin is a Druid NPC who can potentially become your companion, depending on the choices you make in the game. Originally found in Druid Grove, he was later imprisoned since he left with Aradin's expedition.

Let's now look into all known Halsin endings in Baldur's Gate 3.

All possible Halsin endings in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Halsin gets rescued

As you find a possible cure to the parasite in your head in the main walkthrough, you will receive the Rescue the Druid Halsin quest in Act 1. This introduces you to Halsin, the Master Druid and leader of Emerald Grove, who is currently imprisoned in the Goblin Camp.

Saving Halsin is a daunting task that requires you to engage in battle with three high-level bosses. If you manage to locate him before you eliminate the bosses, he will join you as you raze the Goblin Camp. Otherwise, you will find him waiting for you in Druid Grove.

Although there are a few tricky maneuvers you can do to avoid combat, it demands a series of skill checks. Still, liberating Halsin from the Goblin Camp is highly recommended as he proves to be a useful ally in the subsequent quests, including the Save the Refugees.

Once you free him, you have the option to have him as your companion. He won't be a playable character until later in the game, though.

2) Halsin dies in Druid Grove

Things can easily go wrong when you take on the quest to free Halsin from the Goblin Camp. One wrong combat decision or a miscalculated long rest can result in Halsin's instant death. Although we aren't sure if the quest is time-sensitive, as speculated by other players, finding a dead Halsin is definitely possible, even without clear triggers.

In this horrible Halsin ending, you get to speak to his corpse if you have the Amulet of Lost Voices. Cast it on his corpse to converse with the dead for up to five dialogues. Refresh the spell by taking a long rest.

During your conversation with the dead Halsin, you can obtain information about Ceremorphosis, Moonrise Towers, and even his valuables. However, certain quests won't be available to you if you have this Halsin ending.

3) Bittersweet ending

Of course, this Halsin ending is only accessible if you manage to romance him before the final battle. Assuming you get to save Baldur's Gate by defeating the Netherbrain, the final cutscene reveals that Halsin decides to focus on his duty of rebuilding communities after the Absolute's defeat.

This isn't totally a breakup for the both of you, though, as Halsin still looks forward to reuniting with you soon.

These are all the possible Halsin endings for Baldur's Gate 3. Read this article to find out about the possible conclusions to Lae'zel's storyline.