Baldur's Gate 3: Best way to get out of Hollow Jail

The Hollow Jail in Baldur's Gate 3 is the first prison you can lock yourself into. You may experience this if you are unlucky in your encounter with a young character named Mol. In the game, you have the freedom to make moral or immoral choices that significantly impact your adventure. You may find yourself caught in the web of your own misdeeds, facing the grim prospect of incarceration within the confines of the Hollow Jail.

Getting yourself imprisoned for the first time may be scary, especially if you did your best to make moral decisions. This guide focuses on exploring the most effective and strategic methods to escape the Hollow Jail, offering players a chance to outwit the odds and regain control of their possessions.

Baldur's Gate 3: Hollow Jail escape guide

Roll the Dice

You can roll the dice to avoid jail (Image via Larian Studios)

The art of avoiding prison time in Baldur's Gate 3 begins with Ability Checks, where you must rely on your character's charisma and skill set to secure freedom. The strategic use of wizardry, performance, deception, or persuasion can tilt the scales in favor of the imprisoned. The key to evading a jail sentence lies in a well-timed roll of the dice.

Initiate a dice roll by selecting the Deception, Wizard, Performance, or Persuasion option.

Add bonuses and try to roll 20 or above.

Surrender if the roll fails. Avoid engaging in battle.

One useful tip in avoiding the Hollow Jail by rolling the dice is to reload their save and try again in case of failure. This way, you can try rolling multiple times until you get your desired result. It's a highly recommended approach if you want to avoid the process of breaking out of the cell.

Destroy the Cell

Use brute force to free yourself from Hollow Jail (Image via Larian Studios)

For those who embody the spirit of raw power and determination, a more direct route presents itself: brute-forcing their way out. Armed with sheer strength and resolve, characters can take matters into their own hands. You can opt for an unarmed combat approach, using your fists to break through the cell's defenses and create a pathway to freedom.

You can follow these steps if you want to destroy the cell:

Locate the broken door near the bedroll. Be careful of the explosive mushroom nearby.

Choose Unarmed combat.

Highlight the door.

Punch the door until it's destroyed.

Be wary of the exploring Malnourished Torchstalks when walking off the ledge to the path behind the door.

Climb up the knotted roots to locate a Stone Door.

Use the jump mechanic to reach the ledge.

Locate the equipment chest past the cage to collect your belongings.

Use your lockpicking abilities

Lockpicking is a quick way to escape the cell (Image via Larian Studios)

Lockpicking is the best method to use if you have good Sleight of Hand stats. Simply follow the steps below:

Highlight the cell door.

Select Pick the Lock option from Actions

Roll the dice

You can immediately escape the cell if you are successful in rolling the dice.

These are the ways you can escape from the Hollow Jail in Baldur's Gate 3. The best method to use is one that suits your current abilities and stats.