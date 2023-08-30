Baldur's Gate 3 Cazador's Dungeon location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 has an engaging storyline that involves solving puzzles and defeating formidable foes. While some missions can be started by interacting with certain characters or reaching specific locations, others demand discovering routes to activate them. So, grasping the right path in Baldur's Gate 3 is important since the game has many different areas and secret passages that take players to special quests.

In Baldur's Gate 3, certain places with intricate routes can make the game more difficult for players as they progress through the story. Cazador's Dungeon is a prime example of such a location. While it provides a way to access additional quests, getting there requires players to complete a sequence of tasks. This article offers guidance on how players can find their way to Cazador's Dungeon in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3: Steps to reach Cazador's Dungeon

Step 1)

Sazarr Palace in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

In the Act 3 playthrough, once you reach the Lower City, you'll gain access to the Cazador's Dungeon. Your journey will lead you to Sazarr Palace at coordinates X: 81, Y: 4.

Sinister Door in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon entering the palace, continue until you encounter a Sinister Door, Coordinates X: 1281, Y: 989. Head to the right side and proceed ahead.

Step 2)

You'll engage in a battle with a Skull warrior (Image via Larian Studios)

After that, you'll encounter a set of stairs. Descend these stairs and continue in the right direction. This will bring you to an area that serves as an entrance to a location known as the Kennel. The coordinates for this point are X: 1298, Y: 984. Open the doors and proceed ahead, where you'll engage in a battle with a Skull warrior. After successfully eliminating this adversary, you will be rewarded with the Sazarr Family Ring and a Key to the Kennel.

Step 3)

Exercise caution to avoid the mists (Image via Larian Studios)

After that, exit the room and return to the staircase. Near the stairs lies a peculiar room containing an enigmatic body and luminous mists. Your primary goal is to enter this room. However, exercise caution to avoid the mists as they can gradually deplete your health.

Take note of the coordinates: X: 1297, Y: 960. Upon entering the room, employ either your jumping or teleportation capabilities to go to the left side of the room. Once you reach there, engage with a wardrobe, opening it to claim the Kozakurun Dictionary.

Step 4)

Once you've acquired the Kozakurun Dictionary, exit the room and return to the Sinister Door. Engage with the door, holding the Kozakurun Dictionary, enabling you to unlock the door. Progress to the next room, where you'll encounter a group of Werewolves.

Overcome these adversaries and proceed towards the left side where a door is located, marked by the coordinates X: 1296, Y: 995. Open the door to access the Office Hall. Upon entering, head towards the right side, where you'll see a Dais, a Metal Platform. Step onto it to be transported to the Cazador's Dungeon.