Baldur's Gate 3 Lower City location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 presents an expansive setting that necessitates players to journey through diverse regions. To advance in the campaign, it's crucial to possess knowledge about particular locales. This enables players to successfully navigate to their intended destinations. Certain areas provide multiple pathways, making it occasionally challenging to find out the exact route.

An example of such a place is the Lower City, which becomes reachable as players progress through Act 3 of the game. The Lower City within Baldur's Gate 3 encompasses various sub-locations that provide both main campaign quests and side quests.

Throughout the city, there's an abundance of mysterious elements, such as puzzles and concealed passages. A notable example of this is the concealed entrance to the City Sewers in the Lower City, which in turn leads players to the Bhaal Temple.

This article offers guidance on effectively reaching the Lower City in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3: Steps to reach the Lower City

Step 1:

Wyrm's Crossing in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

In Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3, you will reach Wyrm's Crossing at the coordinates X: 2, Y: 156. Here, you will encounter Knight soldiers and come across a closed bridge that prevents passage.

An alternative route to the Lower City (Image via Larian Studios)

To access the Lower City, you must find an alternative route. Utilizing the image mentioned above, make your way to the left of the bridge and employ your Misty Step teleportation abilities.

Step 2:

You will encounter Knotted Roots (Image via Larian Studios)

Progress by employing the Misty Step ability. This will lead you to a location featuring wooden ledges situated at coordinates X: 20, Y: 204. Use the ladder to reach the upper part of the ledge, where you will encounter Knotted Roots. Employ these roots to ascend further to the uppermost part of the Wrym's Rock Fortress at coordinates X: 35, Y: 208.

Step 3:

Make your way into the Wrym's Rock Fortress (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon arriving at Wyrm's Rock Fortress, your pathway to the Lower City becomes accessible. As you reach the coordinates X: 35, Y: 208, proceed to open the door.

Following this, make your way into Wrym's Rock Fortress. Then go to the left, where a cluster of wooden barrels will be located. Open the large door and move ahead. You will arrive on the balcony of the Wrym's Rock Fortress, Coordinates, X: 17, Y: 248.

Step 4:

Utilize the Fly ability and head towards the Wrym's Rock Fortress bridge. Move forward, and you should receive a notification indicating your entry into the new area. Confirm by selecting Yes, and you will reach the Lower City at the following coordinates: X: 138, Y: 56.