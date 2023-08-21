Upon reaching Act 3, the Wyrm's Rock Fortress stands as the last remaining obstacle before reaching Baldur's Gate. After hours of struggling and playing through the game's intricacies and storylines, you can finally set foot in the city of Baldur's Gate. This challenge isn't to be taken lightly, though, as getting through this massive structure requires more than some old sneaky antics.

Fortunately, Baldur's Gate 3 presents different ways to get through Wyrm's Rock Fortress. Each of these methods requires different skills and encounters, but they all ultimately lead to the same outcome as long as you do it correctly.

Delve into this Baldur's Gate 3 Wyrm's Rock Fortress guide to determine which method suits your playstyle and abilities the best.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Getting through the Wyrm's Rock Fortress

1) Talk your way inside

Talk to Blaze Elin and pass some Skill Checks (Image via Larian Studios)

Like any other encounter in Baldur's Gate 3, you have the option to get through Wyrm's Rock Fortress civilly. You can talk your way through by passing Blaze Elin's dialog checks. However, this isn't a particularly easy feat considering the dialog options mostly require you to pass a DC 30 Skill Check.

If you manage to succeed in these interactions, you'll not only get approval from your party members but also gain access to the Wyrm's Rock Fortress through the lowered drawbridge.

However, if your character isn't heavily boosted by proficiency bonuses, you might want to explore alternative approaches to this situation.

2) Steal an Invitation

Stealing might have gotten you through many difficult situations in Baldur's Gate 3, and it can help you once more when breaking into Wyrm's Rock Fortress. It is arguably the easiest method to enter the structure.

First, proceed to the Upper Floors until you reach the Double Doors with foliage and a Purulent Bulb beside them. You can have a party member lockpick the door and then sneak in to retrieve the invitation.

Retrieve the Archducal Coronation - Admission Pass from the fountain in the room, and then go back to Blaze Elin. A new dialog option should pop up when you engage in a conversation with her. Presenting the admission pass option will prompt her to lower the bridge for you without requiring any cost or Skill Checks.

3) Use a Lower City Pass

Secure a Lower City Pass by completing the Open Hand Temple Murders quest (Image via Larian Studios)

You can also enter the Wyrm's Rock Fortress in Baldur's Gate 3 by presenting a Lower City Pass to Blaze Elin. However, you will need to complete either the Open Hand Temple Murders quest or Investigate the Suspicious Toys quest.

To complete the former, locate Sister Yannis at the Open Hand Temple and engage in a conversation with her. During this conversation, you will notice her talking to Inspector Valeria, a Hollyphant, regarding the murders.

Meanwhile, the latter quest requires you to head to Arfur's House in Rivington. There are several approaches to it. Take the least confrontational method, which involves persuading him to leave the refugees in his house undisturbed.

Afterward, you can explore his basement to uncover the suspicious toys. Upon discovering that these toys are actually bombs in the Requisitioned Barn, proceed to locate Arfur in Sharess' Caress. Through convincing dialogue, you can obtain information from him, including his pass to Gortash's coronation.

4) Through Wyrm's Rock Prison

If you prefer a more unconventional approach, carefully navigate along the fortress's right side until you reach a crack in the wall. This serves as the entry point to Wyrm's Rock Prison in Baldur's Gate 3. You can use a Feather Fall spell to leap through a broken fence located on the right side of the drawbridge.

Once you're inside the cell, you will need to pick the lock or forcibly open your way out of the prison. You can either pass a Deception check with a difficulty of 15 or choose a more aggressive strategy by engaging in combat to escape.

Subsequently, you must unlock the entrance door using lockpicking skills or acquire the key by pickpocketing Fist Ivarus. If you opt for a more aggressive approach, you can also retrieve the key from his body after eliminating him.

This wraps up our Wyrm's Rock Fortress guide in Baldur's Gate 3. Check this article if you need help locating the Underdark in the game.