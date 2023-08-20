Baldur's Gate 3 Underdark location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a varied environment where you can thoroughly traverse different regions in your quest for precious items. These include exceptional crafting resources, valuable treasures, and rare, potent weapons and equipment concealed throughout the expanses of Baldur's Gate 3. Amongst the various game regions, there's a particular area you must explore, the Underdark.

Within this realm lie numerous enigmas, with the most precious of them being the Sussur Tree Bark and Phalar Aluve, a rare yet potent sword.

However, accessing the Underdark area poses a significant challenge. While certain locations within Baldur's Gate 3 may initially appear straightforward to reach, they demand accurate navigation. This holds especially true for the Underdark region, nestled beneath the Blighted Village, as it is important to follow the correct path to arrive there successfully.

This article provides details regarding the process of reaching the Underdark region in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 location guide: Steps to reach the Underdark from Goblin’s Camp

Step 1:

Shattered Sanctum in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Begin by journeying to the Blighted Village, then proceed to the Goblin's Camp. From there, navigate to the central area of the camp where the Shattered Sanctum is situated. Enter the Shattered Sanctum and continue in a straight direction, followed by a left turn leading to a staircase.

Ascend these stairs and unlock the entrance of a small door (Coordinates: X: 268, Y: 21). Progress onward, and you will encounter another door leading you to the Defiled Temple (Coordinates: X: 402, Y: 31).

Step 2:

Lever situated on the right side (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon reaching the Defiled Temple, proceed forward, then make a left turn and continue straight. In your path, you will encounter a statue of a Knight at the coordinates X: 435, Y: 24. Proceed straight from this point until you reach a room. To access another area, you have two options: you can either solve a Moon Puzzle or employ the lever situated on the right side near the staircase.

If you choose to use the lever, you will need to utilize the Lockpick ability. Either method will allow you to unlock the door. Thereafter, continue moving ahead. As you progress, you will come across a ladder. Descend it to reach the Seluinite Outpost.

Step 3:

Underdark region in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon reaching the Seluinite Outpost, continue ahead until you encounter a lever. Activate it to unlock the gate and advance. Eventually, you will reach the Underdark area at the following coordinates: X: 164, Y: 182.

Baldur's Gate 3 location guide: Steps to reach the Underdark from Teahouse

An alternative route to access the Underdark area is through the Teahouse, also referred to as Auntie Ethel's place. Yet, in order to get to the Underdark from the Teahouse, it's essential to first accomplish the Save Myrina quest.

Step 1:

Access the Overgrown Tunnel (Image via Larian Studios)

Begin by entering the Teahouse and making your way to the space where the Fireplace is situated (Coordinates: X: 64, Y: 261). Engage with the Fireplace to extinguish its flames, then enter it and ascend the stairs to access the Overgrown Tunnel.

Step 2:

You will encounter a waterfall (Image via Larian Studios)

Next, continue onward and take a left turn to find the Gnarled Door (Coordinates: X: 306, Y: 586). Enter the door, proceed ahead, and then take a right turn. As you progress, you will encounter a waterfall. Leap across it to access the subsequent area.

Step 3:

Employ your jumping ability (Image via Larian Studios)

After successfully crossing the Waterfall, you will arrive at the next zone, where the pathway is filled with a poison known as Bibberbang Fumes. Employ your jumping capability to progress further. Once you activate the ability, you will advance to the subsequent zone. (Coordinates: X:352, Y:576).

Step 4:

You will encounter a glowing portal (Image via Larian Studios)

As you enter the next zone, you will come across another door. Access your inventory and equip the Whispering Mask, an item obtainable during the Save Myrina quest. With the mask on, pass through the door. Upon entering the next area, remove it. Proceed forward, and you will encounter a glowing portal. Enter it, and you will be transported to the Underdark area of Baldur's Gate 3.