How to earn money fast in Baldur's Gate 3

Gold is a staple resource in any role-playing game, including Baldur's Gate 3. It's a currency that allows you to purchase gears, obtain services, acquire effects, and know more about Faerun's lore. There are many ways to obtain it, so expect to encounter it a lot in the game. As you grind your way to greatness, you will soon find yourself wanting to amass as much of this treasure as possible.

There are several techniques to obtain gold in Baldur's Gate 3, but some methods are more rewarding than others. If you are an adventurer looking to increase your gold stash, delve into this guide to know which techniques are more suited to your playstyle and liking.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to farm gold easily

There are several ways to obtain gold in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

Gold in Baldur's Gate 3 can be earned in a variety of ways. You can explore the open world and loot the currency from crates and chests. You can also obtain it through combat by looting your enemies' dead bodies. Additionally, gear and weapons you obtain from your enemies can be sold in exchange for it.

Completing side quests can also net you gold, so it's a nice reward for your due diligence. If you're a little bit sneaky and prefer non-conventional ways of acquiring the currency, you can also pickpocket from different characters in the game.

These are the ways you can obtain gold in Baldur's Gate 3. However, there are some things you can do to obtain a lot of gold more quickly.

Loot everything, sell everything

Sell items to obtain money (Image via Larian Studios)

Much like other RPGs, Baldur's Gate 3 has an inventory limit most players would manage wisely. While it is true that you should only pick up items that you can use, in certain cases, it is also useful to loot everything you see. In this case, you can free up some slots in your inventory and dedicate a certain farming time to slay monsters.

You can pick up all the gear drops from monsters or anything you see as you explore locations and sell them to different NPCs in the game. Once you have filled your storage with different items, sell those you do not need by locating vendors. After selling the items, repeat the process until you are satisfied with the amount of gold you have.

Inkpots, incense, books, silverware, plates, and jewelry are things that provide a hefty amount of money.

Increase Dex or use Sleight of Hand

Increase Dexterity to enhance pickpocketing ability (Image via Larian Studios)

The Bard and Rogue classes have an advantage when it comes to pickpocketing because of their Sleight of Hand skill. However, other classes and companions can still perform the task provided they increase their Dexterity.

Pickpocketing can be done to different characters in the game, including NPCs and allies. Players often target merchants for their gold stash. However, their supply also runs out, and you may get stuck with stealing individual items. Fortunately, there is a trick to reset their gold supply so that you can loot more for yourself.

You can take a Long Rest by using 40 Camping Supplies, and merchants will automatically restock their wares after this action. You can do this as many times as you want, giving you more money to steal.

Leveling up any of your characters also resets the merchants' stocks, so it's also a great maneuver to capitalize on. However, taking a long rest is still significantly easier than leveling up your party.

There are many ways to obtain gold in Baldur's Gate 3, but these two tips are some of the quickest ways to get your hands on that money. For more information on selling wares in the game, check this guide.