Baldur's Gate 3 Doppelganger location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 offers an exciting journey where players will confront a wide range of unexpected challenges. Players will interact with various NPCs throughout the quest, some of whom might eventually become companions. However, amid these friendly personas, there are concealed hazards in the guise of seemingly ordinary NPCs.

One remarkable instance is the Doppelganger, a shape-shifting entity that poses a notable threat. It is initially introduced in a friendly manner, seeking entry to the camp.

Furthermore, this creature has the capacity to take on the appearance of any character within your party. Consequently, if you notice the absence of a group member, remain vigilant for the presence of something uncommon.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Where to find the Doppelganger

During your progression through Act 3 of the main campaign, you will encounter Lord Enver Gortash, situated within Wyrm Rock Fortress.

When you engage with Gortash, he will warn you regarding the presence of an Imposter lurking within the camp. He goes on to elaborate that this Imposter poses a significant threat, capable of dismantling the team members.

It's crucial to note that the consequences of your interaction with Gortash rest entirely in your control. Opting to oppose him will result in a showdown against Gortash as a boss, whereas forming an alliance will lead to his collaboration in confronting Netherbrain.

Yenna in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

During the initial stages of Act 3 in your gameplay, as you arrive at the location known as Rivington, you'll encounter a character named Yenna. At this point, you'll be presented with the opportunity to extend an invitation to Yenna, asking her to join your camp.

After a period of interaction, Yenna will present you with a meal, during which you might start noticing some peculiar aspects of the food.

Unveiling a surprising twist, it will become apparent that the dish was actually prepared by Yenna's cat pet meat, Grub. This revelation will lead you to the realization that the person you thought was Yenna is, in fact, Orin.

She has taken Yenna and confined her within the Bhaal Temple. Orin approaches you and asks you to eliminate Gortash and secure the Netherstone in order to rescue Yenna.

Orin is the imposter in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Yenna, assuming the role of Orin, represents just a single possibility among many. Numerous YouTubers have uploaded gameplay videos featuring diverse outcomes. In one video, the Imposter was revealed to be Lae'zel, while in another, Gale was unmasked as the Imposter. Therefore, the outcome hinges on the specific playthrough, and definite scenarios are not assured.

In short, it turns out that Orin is the imposter, and you will encounter this revelation while progressing through Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3. At this point, your interactions and dialogue choices with Orin, Gortash, and other characters become crucial, as the direction of the story will be molded by the decisions you make.