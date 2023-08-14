Baldur's Gate 3: Find and use the Iron Flask

Like many artifacts in Baldur's Gate 3, the Iron Flask forces you to make an important choice. Finding this magical item is optional; you might miss it since the main campaign doesn't take you directly to it. Instead, you'll have to follow a path different from the one that leads you to the Goblin Camp.

The Iron Flask will allow you certain benefits once you obtain it on your journey. The path to it will be free of dangers, but you'll have to deal with some pesky gnolls blocking your way.

Once again, you will be able to pick between different paths, but the end result will likely be the same (as long as you don't mess up the primary objective).

Iron Flask location in Baldur's Gate 3

The first task for finding the object is to know about its location. If you progress on the main quest of Act 1, it will take you to a location called Emerald Grove.

From there, one of the quests will lead you to a location called Goblin Camp, and you'll come across the Blighted Village along the way.

The Blighted Village has goblins present, but you can avoid conflict.

Take the path which leads to something other than Goblin Camp.

Instead, take the Risen road by jumping over the broken bridge.

Proceed North East, and you'll find a cave.

As mentioned, gnolls will be present here, led by their Warlord. You can take them on a direct battle, but it can be challenging. If you have psychic powers (depending on if you have used the Mind Flayer tadpoles), you can convince the Warlord to fight alongside you.

Once the gnolls are defeated, you must eliminate the two men. You can use a lockpick on a nearby chest when you loot them. Unlocking it will allow you to get the Iron Flask in Baldur's Gate 3.

Best Iron Flask uses in Baldur's Gate 3

Using this item correctly is tricky, as the flask contains a specter. This creature will damage anyone visible within a given vicinity, which makes it essential to know how to use it.

The best way is to get invisibility with the help of a spell, proceed to a location with enemies, and then open the flask. This will allow you to avoid all damage and do all the harm to your enemies only. You can use it from your inventory after finding it from the chest.