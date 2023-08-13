Should you save the dying Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Mind Flayer is a creature of the great evil in Baldur's Gate 3, and he's one of the earliest bosses you'll encounter in the game. While you don't end up going in a fight against him at the beginning, it becomes clear that he has captured you and infected you with a parasite. However, as you try to escape the Nautiloid ship after its crash on the island, there's essential decision-making involved.

Right before you head out to the island, you will encounter a dying Mind Flayer on the floor, trapped under the debris. This is one of the earliest occasions when you must make an important choice. Like most things in Baldur's Gate 3, your decision-making will decide the outcome. When it comes to the dying creature, you can choose to save or kill him for good. Knowing the potential consequences for both will help you make the best choice.

Saving Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3

Various dialog options will be available when you encounter the dying Mind Flayer on the crashed ship. One of them involves you having compassion for the creature and offering him to take a sip. He will take way more than a sip if you choose that option.

In fact, you will instantly die as all your blood will be drained, and your character can only be revived by Withers in the camp. However, this will take some time because you must first find Withers in the Dank Crypt. You'll then have to take on the skeletons to rescue the undead creature, who will be available in your camp. As kind as it appears initially, saving the Mind Flayer is not an intelligent choice.

Killing the Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3

Leaving the evil creature to die might seem like the more obvious option. After all, he captured you, brought you to the ship, and infected you with the parasite. You can again choose between two outcomes - finish him off directly or leave him to die.

If you choose not to help him, this will be the final time you will encounter him on your save. If you decide to save him, you will meet him later in Baldur's Gate 3 at full strength.

The same applies for the parasites as well, which will allow you to unlock Illithid Powers. These abilities are pretty unique and quite powerful when used properly, and they also unlock class-specific skills. However, consuming too much will turn you into the same Ctulhu-like creature.