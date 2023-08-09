Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Are Illithid powers worth using?

Baldur's Gate 3's gameplay relies heavily on your decision-making skills. A moment where those are required comes pretty early in the game and concerns Illithid powers. To explain, these special abilities are unlocked when you consume Mind Flayer Parasites found in several locations on the map. Since some of these powers are very powerful, acquiring and using them seems worth it.

They will allow you to steamroll over certain mighty enemies and make progressing in this title easier. However, there's a catch — Illithid Powers are actually seen negatively by certain characters. Moreover, consuming the parasites regularly could result in you achieving an ending in Baldur's Gate 3 that might not be a likable one. This article will discuss the pros and cons of those powers.

Illithid Powers' benefits in Baldur's Gate 3

The first time I managed to unlock Illithid Powers was on a quest that takes you to Creche Y'llek. I got access to these abilities at the Infirmary following a failed attempt at removing the Mind Flayer parasite from Lae'zel. If you manage to accomplish that task, you'll get three parasites to consume.

Most Illithid abilities are extremely powerful, and you won't have to rely on your class or race to maximize their outputs. Moreover, they are also upgradeable, and you can unlock more of them by consuming more parasites. While some Illithid Powers are better than the rest, there's no denying their usefulness and how they could make your journey a lot easier.

This game also includes a certain trophy titled Cerromorphosis, which is actually on the hidden list. It can only be completed by turning your custom character into an Illithid.

Illithid Powers' disadvantages in Baldur's Gate 3

There's rarely a decision in this game that comes with a trade. These powers, for all their advantages, are related strongly to the Mind Flayer. You're getting closer to becoming this entity by using more Illithid powers and consuming parasites.

In fact, there are reports of certain endings where you turn into semi or full Mind Flayer. The latter is only achievable by consuming a Supreme parasite, which will be provided to you by your Baldur's Gate 3 Guardian. While you might find Illithid Powers at that point near invincible, becoming a Mind Flayer might not have been your original objective.

In my own save, I have consumed parasites, but I have so far kept a balance. On one hand, the abilities I got from them are limited. However, my strategy ensures that I don't become the same monster from whom I escaped in Baldur's Gate's 3 opening act.

These powers aren't favorable to all your companions, and their over-use could also turn them against you or severely limit your interactions with them.